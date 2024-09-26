Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage reintroduces viewers to characters from Young Sheldon while bringing in some new faces as well.

The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) as a group of friends made up of scientists and their significant others.

In response to the show’s success, CBS orders Young Sheldon as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon followed Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a child prodigy growing up in Texas. Fans met Sheldon’s brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and subsequently got invested in his love story with Mandy (Emily Osment).

Young Sheldon came to an end in 2024 — but the franchise continued to expand. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premieres in October, follows the couple as they balance marriage and parenthood after moving in with Mandy’s parents.

Related: 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’: What to Know Bill Inoshita/Warner Bros. Young Sheldon has ended but The Big Bang Theory universe continues to grow with spinoff series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), […]

Keep scrolling for a guide to each character’s history within the Big Bang Theory franchise:

Georgie Cooper

Jordan’s first acting role was playing Sheldon Cooper’s older brother on Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2024. In the show’s seventh and final season, Georgie exchanged vows with Mandy, and they expanded their family, which became the focus of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Mandy McAllister

Osment was cast as Mandy during season 5 of Young Sheldon. She went from recurring to main cast member one season later before scoring the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage spinoff. Osment is an executive producer on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in addition to starring.

Related: Fall TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows It’s the busiest time of the TV year with shows such as Grotesquerie and The Perfect Couple kicking off the fall season. The Perfect Couple, which is based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the same name, centers around a wedding weekend in Nantucket that doesn’t go exactly as planned. Most of the details have been […]

Jim McAllister

Will Sasso made recurring appearances on season 6 and 7 of Young Sheldon as Mandy’s father before becoming a main cast member on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Audrey McAllister

Rachel Bay Jones is reprising her role as Mandy’s mother on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage after being a recurring cast member on the last two seasons of Young Sheldon.

Connor McAllister

Dougie Baldwin was cast as Connor on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. He replaced Joseph Apollonio, who was originally cast as Mandy’s brother in Young Sheldon.

Ruben

Jessie Prez is introduced in The Big Bang Theory franchise as an employee at Jim’s company in the first season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Related: Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Returning The fall season is almost upon Us and the TV schedule is looking better than ever. Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can expect every show to return in late September. The trio of shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as several cast members across the franchise announced their […]

Connie Tucker

Annie Potts will reprise her role as Georgie’s grandmother on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage after originating it on Young Sheldon. Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper, and Raegan Revord, who portrayed Missy Cooper, are joining Potts as guest stars.