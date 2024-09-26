Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Who Are New ‘Georgie and Mandy’s 1st Marriage’ Characters? Plus, Stars ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Know

By
Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage reintroduces viewers to characters from Young Sheldon while bringing in some new faces as well.

The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) as a group of friends made up of scientists and their significant others.

In response to the show’s success, CBS orders Young Sheldon as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon followed Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a child prodigy growing up in Texas. Fans met Sheldon’s brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and subsequently got invested in his love story with Mandy (Emily Osment).

Young Sheldon came to an end in 2024 — but the franchise continued to expand. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premieres in October, follows the couple as they balance marriage and parenthood after moving in with Mandy’s parents.

What to Know About the Young Sheldon Spinoff Georgie Mandy 021

Related: 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’: What to Know

Keep scrolling for a guide to each character’s history within the Big Bang Theory franchise:

Georgie Cooper

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Jordan’s first acting role was playing Sheldon Cooper’s older brother on Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2024. In the show’s seventh and final season, Georgie exchanged vows with Mandy, and they expanded their family, which became the focus of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Mandy McAllister

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Emily Osment as Mandy and Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Osment was cast as Mandy during season 5 of Young Sheldon. She went from recurring to main cast member one season later before scoring the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage spinoff. Osment is an executive producer on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in addition to starring.

Related: Fall TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Jim McAllister

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Montana Jordan as Georgie and Will Sasso as Jim Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Will Sasso made recurring appearances on season 6 and 7 of Young Sheldon as Mandy’s father before becoming a main cast member on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Audrey McAllister

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey and Will Sasso as Jim Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Rachel Bay Jones is reprising her role as Mandy’s mother on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage after being a recurring cast member on the last two seasons of Young Sheldon.

Upgrade Your Bedding With This Best-Selling Set That’s Now 52% off!

Deal of the Day

Upgrade Your Bedding With This Best-Selling Set That’s Now 52% off! View Deal

Connor McAllister

Dougie Baldwin was cast as Connor on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. He replaced Joseph Apollonio, who was originally cast as Mandy’s brother in Young Sheldon.

Ruben

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Montana Jordan as Georgie and Jessie Prez as Ruben Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Jessie Prez is introduced in The Big Bang Theory franchise as an employee at Jim’s company in the first season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Fall 2024 TV Schedule See When NBC s Happy s Place ABC s 9 1 1 and More Shows Return 541

Related: Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Returning

Connie Tucker

Which Georgie Mandy First Marriage Stars Are New Characters
Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy and Annie Potts as Meemaw Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Annie Potts will reprise her role as Georgie’s grandmother on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage after originating it on Young Sheldon. Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper, and Raegan Revord, who portrayed Missy Cooper, are joining Potts as guest stars.

In this article

Emily Osment
The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.