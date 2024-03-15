Geraldine Viswanathan is a big fan of romantic comedies — but she’d like to see more diverse casting in the genre.

“I definitely have an appetite for rom-coms, and, you know, an appetite for watching people who don’t necessarily look like Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell falling in love,” Viswanathan, 28, said in an interview with The Independent published on Friday, March 15. “I want to revamp that and just see more diversity in these stories.”

The actress shared that while she is “here” for the current “rom-com resurgence,” she hopes more people of color will start to receive those opportunities.

“From the outside looking in, I do think it’s a bit more unusual to see a woman of color in that role,” the Miracle Workers alum told the outlet. “I just finished watching [the Netflix miniseries] One Day. So I’m like, ‘Go off!’”

Viswanathan explained that despite progress being made in the industry for more inclusivity, there is still a disconnect.

“I think in many ways it does feel like a page is turned,” the Blockers star said. “But it still doesn’t feel equal. It still feels like a specific experience to be a woman of color in this business.”

Sweeney, 26, and Powell, 35, starred in Anyone But You, which hit theaters last year. The movie, which was a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, earned $200 million at the worldwide box office.

“You guys are the best,” Sweeney, who was also a producer, wrote via her Instagram Story in January after learning of the movie’s box office numbers. “I know I keep saying this, but I honestly can’t thank you enough for continuously sharing your love for this film.”

She added: “Rom coms are back baby!!!!”

Following the success of their project, Powell teased that he was down to collaborate with Sweeney again in the future.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing,” he said to Variety in February. “Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot.”

‘90s rom-com icon Kate Hudson also weighed in on the genre being brought back to life, sharing during a January appearance on The View that it’s “hard” to get Marvel-style male actors to want to star in romantic films.

When cohost Sara Haines asked how those roles could be seen as more desirable, Hudson explained that it all starts with who pens the script.

“I think it’s about the writing, and how we’re investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors,” the actress said while adding that the classics had talents like Nora Ephron creating the magic. “So I think it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talents.”