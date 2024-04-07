The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner can’t help but gush over his experience filming Celebrity Family Feud.

“Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family. @theresa_nist @acturner17 @jalisha74 @jenwoolston @meghantrainor,” Turner, 72, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7.

Alongside the caption, Turner shared a series of snaps including one posing with his two daughters, Angie and Jenny. In another snap, the trio were all smiles as they stood in the studio of the game show alongside Turner’s wife, Theresa Nist, and her two children, Jen and Tommy. He also uploaded a selfie with Meghan Trainor.

Angie took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes look at the experience. “MY LIFELONG DREAM was finally fulfilled!” she captioned the post. “Since I was little I wanted to be on family feud. I would dream about it and assemble my team in my mind. Yesterday…it happened!!!! We played celebrity family feud!!! It was so much fun. Our team was my Dad, Theresa, my sister, me, Tommy and Jen! Tune in sometime in August! @goldengerryturner @theresa_nist @jenwoolston @jalisha74.”

Jen shared via her Instagram that the group played against fellow Bachelor Nation members Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Bachelor Nation first met Turner when he became the season 1 lead of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in September 2023. Turner ultimately ended the season engaged to Nist, 70, and the pair tied the knot during a televised wedding in January.

Months after Turner and Nist exchanged vows, TMZ reported that the pair hadn’t moved in together. Per the outlet, Turner has been living at his lake house in Indiana while Nist resides in New Jersey.

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair didn’t have immediate plans to alter their living arrangements, with Nist continuing to work as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office in New Jersey. Instead, the source explained that Turner and Nist plan to visit each other often.

The twosome previously told People that they wanted to relocate to South Carolina.

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” Turner said in December 2023. “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”