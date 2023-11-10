Gerry Turner reunited with his contestants at The Golden Bachelor: Women Tell All on Thursday, November 9, but Ellen Goltzer‘s tribute to Roberta brought out all the feels.

Ellen opened up to Jesse Palmer about her late friend of 60 years who encouraged her to sign up for the show. Roberta passed before The Golden Bachelor premiered, but Ellen was grateful her friend was watching over her journey.

“We’re gonna watch the show just from different places, together,” Ellen said through tears.

While things didn’t work out for Ellen and Gerry, she noted that her journey on the show made her hopeful for future relationships.

“I just saw an amazing life with him. He was attentive and caring and loving and funny. The way he treated me — he truly made me feel like a princess,” Ellen said. “From what I got out of the show the most is gratitude for Gerry.”

Ellen added that Gerry made her “know that I am worthy” of love again.

“I can enjoy my life and live it to the utmost and find happiness,” she concluded. “I’ll tell you the truth, I can’t wait to get started.”

Roberta’s daughter Courtney then surprised Ellen in the audience, telling Ellen that she was the best friend to her mom.

Gerry’s season continues next week with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist‘s fantasy suite dates.

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. For a full Women Tell All recap, watch the video above.