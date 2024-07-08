Bradley Cooper and Eddie Murphy are just like Us — they are obsessed with The Golden Bachelor.

Murphy, 63, made headlines late last month for telling The New York Times that he loved watching Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s love story last fall but wasn’t thrilled when he found out that they filed for divorce three months after their January wedding. “I watched that s—t, I was like, ‘This is so nice, they found love in the second part of [their] life. This is a nice show. Bravo!’ Then I find [out the] motherf–kers broke up three months later. The same old s—t,” the actor said.

Us Weekly recently caught up with two of the breakout stars from the ABC reality show and asked about Murphy’s remarks. Both Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles maintain that the message of the series — love and hope — remains the same despite the split.

“I’ll tell you my message is — this show is about love. It’s about adventure, but it’s about finding love,” Kathy told Us while promoting their “Golden Hour” podcast. “And I wish I had found love. I know Susan wishes she had found love. And really if you keep that in mind [when watching], the premise is finding love.”

Susan, for her part, brought up her April interaction with Cooper.

“When Bradley Cooper said to me, ‘I am your biggest fan, I am a huge fan. I have so many questions for you,’ I was shocked,” she recalled. “I loved every second of it. So people watch this show that you would never think — so many young people come up to me. I [officiated] a wedding the other day and I was surrounded by 20-some-year-olds. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I loved it when you said this or I loved it when you did that. Are you really friends with Kathy?’ Every generation of people watched.”

Kathy said there was a similar experience at her son’s wedding. “Susan officiated my son’s wedding a few months ago and at the afterparty, all these people came up to us, young people saying, ‘You have changed our lives. We love your friendship. You’ve given us so much hope,’” Kathy explained. “To me, that’s what the highlight of the show and our podcast is. We are giving people hope and enjoying life and finding love.”

When it comes to celebrities that the pair want on their podcast, they believe there’s an easy answer.

“We’ve been likened to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner,” Kathy said of the viral memes. “And a dream podcast for me would be to have the two of them on our podcast. Wouldn’t that be a dream, Susan?”

“Absolutely. Oh, my God,” Susan replied. “Actually I’d like to have lunch with them first.”

Kathy thinks that the two women should “shoot for the moon” for lunch and the podcast.

While Susan told Us that her first question for Kris would be “where have you been, girlfriend?” — as she’s asked for this lunch before — Kathy had her own mission with Caitlyn.

“I would ask Caitlyn Jenner, if she sees me when she looks in the mirror and could I have her athletic capability? ‘Cause that’s what I’d like,” she said. “I mean, I’m pretty good, but I don’t hold a candle to her.”

Fans can listen to “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts and submit questions via BachelorNation.com.