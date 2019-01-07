Radio Ga Ga! Rami Malek introduced himself to Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and couldn’t help but physically react to their first meeting.

Journalist Scott Feinberg caught the moment that the Bohemian Rhapsody actor, 37, walked up to the A Star Is Born actress, 32, at the awards show. Malek extended his hand to the “Paparazzi” singer, who remained seated in her light blue Valentino Couture gown, as model Irina Shayk looked on in the background. The actors were all smiles as they chatted for a few seconds before the Mr. Robot star said goodbye, basically bowing as he walked away.

Gaga and Malek are both nominated at the Sunday, January 6, awards show. The “Born This Way” musician is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, while the Papillon actor got a Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nomination for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Los Angeles native’s meeting with Mother Monster wasn’t his only slightly awkward interaction of the night, however. Earlier in the evening, Malek was reunited with actress Francia Raísa, whom he acted alongside on the 2005 television series Over There. The 30-year-old Grown-ish star was excited to come face to face with the man who once played her TV brother, but Malek didn’t recall their time together.

“It was so amazing to work with you,” the Life-Size 2 actress told the Golden Globe nominee during a pre-show interview on the red carpet, to which Malek responded, “I had a really good time working on that show.”

