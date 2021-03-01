Not impressed. The Golden Globes are seen as a night of celebration for the actors who’ve scored a nomination, but 2021 nominee Donald Sutherland didn’t seem all that excited about attending the prestigious ceremony virtually.

On Sunday, February 28, the Canadian actor, 85, made a brief appearance onscreen early into the night, when the category he was nominated for — Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role — was announced and was shown wearing a black tuxedo with large glasses. Some viewers couldn’t help but comment via Twitter about how uninterested he appeared to be during the segment.

“Donald Sutherland looking like he doesn’t really want to be here even though he is comfortably in his own home is me on every work Zoom,” one user tweeted, while a second person wrote, “Donald Sutherland, projecting major ‘Am I done yet?’ vibes.”

As one user remarked that the Undoing actor “is a pure expression of my inner self,” another individual joked that “Donald Sutherland looks like he just saw Bill Murray and realized he could just be wearing sweats and a hoodie.”

Another viewer teased that Sutherland had “Victorian library ghost vibes” and a one person suggested that the veteran actor “is definitely pantless.” Meanwhile, another watcher argued that the A-lister “is the mood of the year.”

Sutherland was nominated for his performance in The Undoing. The acclaimed HBO Max drama, which is based on author Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, received three additional nominations, including one for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Sutherland was previously nominated for a Golden Globe on eight separate occasions. His first nod came in 1971 following his performance in the 1970 film MASH. He had last been recognized in 2008 for his supporting role on Dirty Sexy Money. He earned his first and only Golden Globe win in 2003 for his supporting part in Path to War.

The Hunger Games actor also received an honorary Academy Award in 2018.

Back in 2018, Sutherland spoke to Anderson Cooper about how his impressive and long-lasting career has been filled with roles where he often plays the “bad” guy. He explained at the time what he finds to be “sympathetic” about the characters.

“Sometimes they don’t feel very good about what they’ve done,” he told the 53-year-old broadcaster.

Sutherland then shared how he gets into the parts, adding, “I mean, I will read it and suddenly, it starts churning around inside me. And then, it gets violent. And then, it gets loving. And it’s an extraordinary thing. It gets more and more and more exciting. It’s delicious.”