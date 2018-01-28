The case of the missing toilet! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joked about their now-infamous missing toilet fiasco on the 2018 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, January 28, in New York City.

“We were having a transition from a regular toilet to a Japanese toilet that washes your butt and opens itself,” Legend said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest. “The contractor came in and removed the first toilet but didn’t replace it immediately. We had to wait another day until the next toilet got installed.”

Teigen added, “I laughed so hard that I peed all over myself! Of course this would happen to me. I peed!”

The 32-year-old Cravings author, who is expecting her second child with the “All of Me” singer, first joked on Twitter about her how her toilet disappeared on Thursday, January 25. “I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee,” she tweeted at the time. “Well I did that and my toilet was gone.”

Teigen then shared a photo of her bathroom, and there was nothing but a sink and a toilet paper holder on the wall. “Like there was no toilet,” she captioned the photo. Legend responded shortly after, retweeting the image and writing: “I can explain.”

The 39-year-old Grammy winner tweeted, “We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt. Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period.”

The 60th annual Grammy awards air on CBS Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

