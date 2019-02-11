Caitlyn Jenner Shows ‘Love and Support’ for Kylie, Travis Scott During Grammys

A family affair. Caitlyn Jenner took to social media during the 2019 Grammy Awards to show her appreciation for Kylie Jenner and nominee Travis Scott.

“We love and support you Travis and Kylie,” the Secrets of My Life author, 69, tweeted on Sunday, February 10. “You’re so talented #GRAMMYs.”

Scott, 26, was nominated three times at the awards show, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Sicko Mode” and Best Rap Album for Astroworld. (Kendrick Lamar’s “King’s Dead” and Drake’s “God Plan” won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, respectively, while Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album.) The “Butterfly Effect” wordsmith also performed at the show.

Kylie, 21, and Scott packed on the PDA on the red carpet of music’s biggest night. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore an oversized pink pantsuit while the rapper looked sleek in an all-black ensemble.

The couple’s date night came one day after they hosted an over-the-top “Stormiworld” birthday party (a play off of the rapper’s album name) for their daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday. The bash’s entryway was adorned with a giant blow-up version of the 12-month-old’s face and featured multiple carnival rides inside.

“I dreamed about this party and then drew it up on paper room by room and @mindyweiss really made my vision come to life!!!” the makeup mogul wrote via Instagram on Sunday along with several pictures from the celebration. “Thank you Mindy and team! this party was magical.”

Caitlyn also attended her granddaughter’s party and shared a pic of herself, rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, Kylie and Stormi at the extravaganza on Instagram. “Beyond proud of my amazing daughter for all of her accomplishments, but especially proud of what an amazing mom she is to her little girl,” the former I Am Cait star captioned a slideshow of snapshots. “And what a great birthday party!! Happy first birthday Stormi!”

