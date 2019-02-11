Plot twist! Diana Ross took to the 2019 Grammys stage in honor of her 75th birthday – and the icon shared a sweet collab moment with Jaden Smith, of all people.

The “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer, 74, belted out a medley of her songs, ending her performance with a walk through the crowd. Toward the end, she handed the mic over to Will Smith’s 20-year-old son during “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” who knew every lyric.

His mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, also made headlines when she took the Grammys stage with Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez to describe what music has done for her over the years.

Before her surprise duet with Jaden, Ross also sang “Best Days of My Life” and wowed in a red tulle dress. Her grandson, 9-year-old Raif-Henok, wore an equally vibrant red suit when he introduced Ross.

“[My grandma] is amazing and young people like me can look up to her for her independence and her confidence and her willingness to be her unique self,” the little one said. “She has shown the world that nothing is beyond her reach. So ladies and gentleman, please welcome my grandmommy, Diana Ross.”

The musician wished herself a happy birthday two months ahead of her 75th on March 26. Ross also launched her fourth Las Vegas residency in honor of her big day. Diamond Diana, which began on Wednesday, February 6, will run through the 23rd.

This Grammys performance isn’t the first time that the legendary musician has stunned at an awards show in recent years. In November 2017, the former Supremes member stole the show at the American Music Awards.

Ross’ grandson took the stage for that performance as well since the icon brought her entire family out, Raif-Henok included. The family affair featured daughter Traci Ellis Ross and daughter-in-law Ashlee Simpson, as well.

