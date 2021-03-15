They never go out of style! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a friendly reunion at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, eight years after their messy split.

The Recording Academy uploaded a video to YouTube of the former One Direction member approaching the “Willow” singer’s table during a commercial break toward the end of the evening. The former couple were all smiles during their animated conversation, which lasted nearly one minute and also involved Swift’s collaborator Aaron Dessner. At the end of their chat, Styles turned to another one of his ex’s producers, Jack Antonoff, and gave him a hug before walking away.

Naturally, the on-camera interaction went viral on social media, where fans freaked out and tried to decipher what Swift, 31, and the “Golden” crooner, 27, may have spoken about.

“Why do I feel like I’m watching my divorced parents talking to each other,” one YouTube user commented alongside a crying-face emoji. Another wrote, “Holy s–t harry and taylor just had a conversation my god i can’t sleep.”

Many fans clarified in their comments that they were not “shipping” the pair as Swift and Styles are in relationships with Joe Alwyn and Olivia Wilde, respectively. However, they were excited to see the musicians amicably interacting after so many years.

“WE ARE ROOTING FOR THEIR FRIENDSHIP,” one YouTube user noted. “And this is coming from both Taylor and Harry’s fan cause I am one myself. I’M JUST HAPPY THAT MY TWO FAVS ARE SUPPORTING EACH OTHER ALRIGHT!”

The “Bad Blood” singer and Styles — who clapped for each other when they won Album of the Year for Folklore and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” respectively, on Sunday night — famously dated from November 2012 to January 2013. They broke up during a rocky trip to the British Virgin Islands, one month after now-iconic photos of them holding hands in New York City’s Central Park surfaced online.

“They had a fight,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “[Harry] said something he shouldn’t have.”

Their split was rumored to have inspired songs such as Swift’s “Style” and One Direction’s “Perfect,” something that Styles did not have an issue with.

“It would be hypocritical for me to say she couldn’t do it because everybody writes songs based on personal experience,” he exclusively told Us in August 2013. “I can’t say I’d have dated someone less famous to avoid it.”

More recently, in his May 2017 Rolling Stone cover story, the former boy bander called their brief romance “a learning experience.”