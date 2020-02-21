Totally ghosted! Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) nearly gave up hope on Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) returning to Seattle after the Thursday, February 20, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. During the episode, there were also a few shocking breakups. Catch up on what you might have missed this week down below.

Last week, Wilson finally hinted that Karev was gone. However, this week, she had to care for the wife of a man who had jumped in front of a bear to protect her from an attack. While in the emergency room, Wilson learned that the woman was cheating on her husband with an old lover, and wondered if Karev was doing the same thing back in his hometown. It led her to leave a heartbreaking voicemail for her husband.

“I need you to call me. I need to hear your voice. I need to know what’s going on,” she said. “I want to know because I would jump in front of a bear for you.”

Also, after Grey had a stressful day with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), she was missing her friend and wanted to assure he was OK.

“Where are you? I need you,” she wrote, and Karev started typing then stopped. Is he really about to ghost his entire Grey Sloan family?

Meanwhile, DeLuca was not happy with Grey. She had reported him to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) because he wasn’t sleeping or eating. Even his sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) worried that he was becoming manic like his father.

When he and Grey fought over his irrational care of a patient, he decided to call it quits.

“I don’t need this and I don’t need you,” DeLuca screamed before storming out of the hospital. “So we’re done. I’m done.”

That wasn’t the only couple that was in trouble. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) was deeply hurt that Link (Chris Carmack) said he wouldn’t accept her baby if the father was Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). She refused a paternity test because she just wanted Link to love her unconditionally. When it was clear that wouldn’t happen, she called it off.

“I’m growing a whole human in my body and I want to raise him with someone that will love me no matter what,” she said. “We’re over.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.