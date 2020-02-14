Time to say goodbye! Grey’s Anatomy finally gave some insight about Alex Karev’s (Justin Chambers) exit from the show during the Thursday, February 13, episode.

Every Star Who’s Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Where Are They Now?

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) dropped a bombshell on one of her co-workers that has us wondering what will come next for their relationship. Find out what you might have missed this week below.

Jo was yelling at Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) about her baby daddy drama with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack). However, she revealed that she was only lashing out because she had her own major issues.

“Alex hasn’t been returning my calls,” she said. “He says that he’s going through something and he needs time.”

When Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was upset about a foster kid who was in the ER by himself, Jo tried to comfort her by talking about her own experience being alone as a child.

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About How Long She’ll Stay on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“I was him and Alex was him,” she said. “We turned out OK. It’s not hopeless, it’s just not easy.”

The episode ended with her coming home to an empty apartment, so the show is definitely trying to familiarize us with the idea of a solo Jo. However, how Karev’s exit will directly be confronted remains a mystery.

Family Is Forever

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Hunt were headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial thanks to Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) buying the hospital. However, they had to face a dreaded interview with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) first, and he couldn’t help but torture them.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama: a Timeline

“He’s lonely,” Shepherd told Hunt about Koracick lashing out. “He’s in pain.”

The board of directors at Grey Sloan banded together to threaten Koracick into chilling out as a boss and reinstating everyone at the hospital.

“We’re a family. You have joined our family,” Bailey said. “You do not get to ruin this family with an iron fist.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.