



Is Niall Horan his ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld’s muse? It sure seems like it.

The Dickinson star, 23, announced late Sunday, December 29, that she is releasing a song on New Year’s Day titled “Wrong Direction,” an apparent nod to Horan’s former boy band, One Direction. She shared the title and release date via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook alongside a link to pre-save the single.

“Niall diss track incoming,” one fan speculated on Twitter. Another user tweeted a GIF of Horan, 26, looking worried and wrote, “Breakup song??????”

Adding fuel to the fire, Steinfeld shared a series of photos from 2019 on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day along with the message, “Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak, & the memories.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2018 that the pair had called it quits. A source told Us at the time, “They split months ago. Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Steinfeld and Horan were first linked in January 2018 after seeing Hamilton together on London’s West End. A week later, he attended her brother Griffin’s birthday party.

When asked about the dating rumors at the time, the actress told Us exclusively, “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life. I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

That May, the former couple were spotted “making out all night” at a West Hollywood restaurant, according to an eyewitness. “[They were] not trying to hide their relationship,” the onlooker told Us at the time.

Steinfeld and the “Slow Hands” singer — who were previously linked to Cameron Smoller and Ellie Goulding, respectively — were photographed kissing for the first time in August 2018.

Horan dropped a ballad titled “Put a Little Love on Me” earlier this month that was inspired by his breakup with the “Starving” songstress. Ahead of its release, he told The Sun, “This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written. I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”