Warren Christie is becoming one of Hallmark Channel’s go-to holiday stars after starring in three Christmas films in the past four years. Fans may not know that his network premiere actually dates back to 2008.

The 48-year-old actor first appeared on Hallmark in The Most Wonderful Time of the Year alongside Brooke Burns and Henry Winkler.

Years later, Christie starred in his second project for the network, 2014’s The Color Rain. It wasn’t until 2020 that he was back in action for another holiday film. Christie acted with Candace Cameron Bure in If I Only Had Christmas, which was a festive and modern spin on the fairy tale The Wizard of Oz.

Christie’s seasonal 2023 feature, Holiday Road, is just as imaginative as it focused on nine strangers, who after being stranded at the airport, take a road trip to get home to Denver in time for Christmas.

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Men Over the years, Hallmark Channel has cemented itself as the go-to network for feel-good films, holiday magic and a handsome lineup of leading men. Whether it’s the charmers from When Calls the Heart — including Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally — or the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise heroes, fans always have eye candy to […]

“I’ve never laughed harder making a movie!!” Christie teased via his Instagram Story ahead of the film’s November premiere. “Hope you enjoy it!!”

Holiday Road premieres on Hallmark Channel Friday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET:

Scroll down to learn more about Christie:

1. Is Warren Christie Canadian?

Christie was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but grew up in Ontario, Canada. He moved to Vancouver after college and soon began his acting career.

2. Is Warren Christie Married?

The Hallmark actor married Canadian actress Sonya Salomaa in 2007.

3. Does Warren Christie Have Any Kids?

Christie and Salomaa share one son named Cash.

Related: Hallmark's 2023 'Countdown to Christmas' Lineup As always, the holidays are coming early to the Hallmark Channel with an all-star Countdown to Christmas lineup that can’t be missed. This year’s countdown kicks off Friday, October 20, followed by the premiere of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas on Thursday, October 26. Viewers will be treated to 40 original movies throughout […]

4. Does Warren Christie Have Any Pets?

Christie showed off his Puggle and Chihuahua for years on social media before adding golden retriever Yogi to his brood in October 2020.

5. What TV Show Do You Know Warren Christie From?

Christie’s big break in television came in 2007 when he landed the role of Ray “Big Cat” Cataldo on October Road. He has since starred on True Justice, Alphas, Chicago Fire, Motive, Eyewitness, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Resident, The Village and The Watchful Eye.