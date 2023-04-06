Being normal is vastly overrated! Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown is coming to 90s Con alongside her fiancé, Daniel Kountz, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The twosome, who costarred in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, will be at all three days of the event at the Tampa Convention Center. It will take place from September 15 to 17 in Tampa, Florida.

Brown, 38, and Kountz, 44, will be doing autographs and selfies with fans and be available for solo and joint photos.

While the couple is representing Halloweentown II at the conference, Brown will be celebrating the original film, Halloweentown, turning 25 this fall.

The Maryland native plays aspiring witch Marnie Piper in the 1998 movie, who helps save her grandmother, Agatha Cromwell (the late Debbie Reynolds), and her world of Halloweentown from being taken over by the evil Kalabar (Robin Thomas).

Brown reprised the role in the 2001 sequel, which follows Marnie and Agatha’s quest to stop Kalabar’s son, Kal (Kountz), from exacting revenge on the mortal world. The former child star once again slipped into Marnie’s shoes for 2004’s Halloweentown High as her character helps kids from Halloweentown find their way at an American high school.

The franchise also includes Marnie’s siblings, Dylan (Joey Zimmerman) and Sophie (Emily Roeske), as well as their mother and reluctant witch Gwen Cromwell Piper (Judith Hoag).

The Halloween-themed franchise not only made Brown a Disney Channel Original Movie super star, but it led her to finding The One with Kountz. However, the Quints actress revealed in July 2021 that she and the Oregon native had “no romantic feelings for each other” while shooting the Halloweentown sequel.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In 2016, the duo began collaborating on comedy sketches for Brown’s YouTube channel which led to their eventual romantic connection.

Five years later, the Wrong Side of 25 actress announced that Kountz had proposed. “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022.

Earlier that year, Us exclusively confirmed that Brown would attend the first annual 90s Con alongside fellow spooky movie star Kathy Najimy. (Najimy, 66, portrays witch Mary Sanderson alongside Bette Midler as Winnifred Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in both 1993’s Hocus Pocus and 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2.)

“I’m thrilled and honored to be appearing at 90s Con this year along with so many amazing people whose memorable roles brought so much joy my childhood,” Brown exclusively told Us ahead of the March 2022 event.

The Craftily Creative founder was not part of the star-filled lineup for ‘90s Con in March in Hartford, Connecticut, but she will be among friends in September. The cast of Boy Meets World was previously announced as one of the shows being represented in Tampa.

Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews) and Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus) will all be in attendance, per Variety.

Tickets for day and weekend passes for the September convention are on sale now.