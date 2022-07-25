Stepping into the light! Harry Styles is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to continue his journey as Thanos’ brother Eros, according to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us,” the Marvel Studios president, 49, told MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Jule 23, speaking about Styles’ character. Eros was introduced in the Eternals post-credits scene alongside the animated Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

“As you start to see … we’ve got the supernatural angles [in the MCU], we’ve got the street level … and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live,” Feige continued.

Upcoming cosmic titles include next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, but the executive producer did not reveal where Styles will pop up next.

Confirming his role in Eternals in the winter 2021 issue of Dazed, the 28-year-old “Little Freak” singer seemed thrilled about joining the MCU. “Who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?” Styles asked. “It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé Zhao.”

As fans eagerly wait to see how Eros’ (also known as Starfox) place in the Marvel films will shake out, the former One Direction singer’s one-minute scene in Eternals immediately made headlines when the movie was released in November 2021.

In a room full of other “Eternals” — including Thena, portrayed by Angelina Jolie — Styles’ character is introduced by Pip to much fanfare. Eros is every bit as charming as the “As It Was” artist himself, entering the room with swagger and donning a gold chest plate with crimson clothing. As he and Pip comedically bicker back and forth, Starfox not only hits on Thena but also tells her that he and Pip are “there to help” rescue their friends — setting the scene for the duo’s own plot line.

In addition to his time playing Thanos’ brother, the Grammy winner has not one, but two highly-anticipated films hitting the big screen this fall: Don’t Worry Darling, coming to theaters Friday, September 23, and My Policeman, which will be released less than a month later, on Friday, October 21.

If Styles wasn’t busy enough with his film career, the “Matilda” singer — who released his third solo album, Harry’s House, in May — has been busy touring the world with his Harry Styles: Love on Tour live show, much to the excitement of his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, who has been spotted dancing and singing at the concerts at various tour stops.

Styles was first linked to his Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, in January when the two were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding. It was a romance that formed soon after they began working together on the thriller.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple, noting, “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

