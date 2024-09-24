The thought of joining The Real Housewives of Orange County has crossed Heather Rae El Moussa’s mind — and, possibly, the mind of Bravo producers.

“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me and I’m just too busy right now,” Heather, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23, when partnering with Visit Anaheim. “It’s just not a good place in my life to do that.”

Although the Selling Sunset alum has established friendships with past and present cast members including Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi, Heather explained her plate is full with two HGTV shows including The Flip Off with husband Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“I love being able to film with my husband and be drama-free, but drama is with the houses and now maybe Christina,” Heather joked to Us ahead of her 3-year wedding anniversary with Tarek in October. “I like [being] drama free. Selling Sunset was a lot for me, so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing.”

Related: See How the Cast of Selling Sunset’s Fashion Has Evolved Since Season 1 Netflix’s Selling Sunset is full of drama, dream homes and so much buzzworthy fashion — especially in the show’s latest season. The series’ cast members have seriously stepped up their fashion game since season 1 and Us Weekly’s rounded up evidence to prove it. If you haven’t binge-watched the reality show just yet, it follows […]

While Tarek, 43, joked that he prefers HGTV shows over the Real Housewives franchise, he expressed an open mind about a future on Bravo by commenting, “You just never know.”

“We actually have season 2 of our show, The Flipping El Moussas coming out and we did 14 episodes and some of those houses were in the city of Anaheim,” Tarek shared. “We are really excited to showcase our work.”

As for what it’s been like to film with his ex-wife again, Tarek assured fans it’s been a positive experience.

“It has been a lot of fun,” he explained. Heather added, “We’re very competitive people, all three of us. … The dynamic has been great. It’s a real competition so it’s juicy.”

When not transforming houses in and around Orange County, Tarek and Heather can be found making wonder-filled memories in the city of Anaheim with their 20-month-old son, Tristan.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What They Looked Like Before the Show The Selling Sunset fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears on the Netflix reality show — which premiered in March 2019 — versus how she looks when the cameras are not rolling. Thank You! You […]

As part of their partnership with Visit Anaheim, Tarek — who also shares kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, with Christina — and Heather were able to experience a VIP visit to the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and The Westin Hotel.

“OC has everything,” Tarek proclaimed. “I lived here my entire life and I never plan on leaving. We have John Wayne Airport, which is the easiest airport. We have a baseball stadium, hockey stadium, amusement parks. … Every single thing that a family will want to do is here, so we’re never moving.”

Fans hoping to visit Anaheim and experience the true meaning of luxury can register online now.