



Golding also got close to Clarke, 33, who was ill after wrapping Game of Thrones: “Once everything wrapped, I think her body just gave up!”

Read our full Q&A with Golding below:

Us Weekly: Besides the fact that Emma Thompson cowrote it, what drew you to this film?

Henry Golding: George Michael was basically the soundtrack of my childhood. Having worked with Paul [on A Simple Favor], I knew he had a Midas touch when it comes to comedy. [I was drawn to] the journey that Kate goes through, the lessons she learns and the outcome of that experience. It was just a really appealing script.

Us: How often were you all singing on set?

HG: [George Michael is] like an earworm. My favorite is “Faith,” and you just don’t stop for the entire day. It’s like a domino effect within the crew. Emilia’s an amazing singer; I’m very much on the opposite end of that spectrum. She covers a lot of George’s music, and it’s amazing. I’m sure they’re going to come out with a Christmas album.

Us: Tell us about Tom.

HG: He’s really unique. I think he’s a breath of fresh air in this very technology-heavy, away-from-being-present world we live in right now. Tom has that sort of special ability to bring somebody into the present, to keep them grounded to remind them of what’s really important.

Us: What do you hope audiences take away?

HG: Just the joy of the story and the joy of Christmas. I think it brings that little bit of magic. Hopefully, it makes you cry and makes you laugh. It’s an amazing movie. I watched it the other week and just came out beaming ear to ear, so I’m excited for everybody else to see this.

For more from Golding, pick up Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Last Christmas is in theaters now.

With reporting by Marc Lupo