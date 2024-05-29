Glen Powell and Adria Arjona made sure their sex scenes in Hit Man were extra steamy.

Powell, 35, and Arjona, 32, who star in the new action film, revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that they shared sultry images with each other ahead of shooting.

“Adria did this really, really smart thing where she would print out — we would send images to each other of things we found to be hot and sexy,” Powell explained. “And so we would talk out these sex scenes and these images and these poses and these moments.”

He added, “What I think makes this movie really sexy is that these are things that are striking and hot and emotional, but they’re really things that we [came up with] together as costars.”

Arjona noted that it was “beautiful” she was allowed to bring in what she felt “comfortable with and wanted to do on-screen.”

The actress stars as Madison in Hit Man, which follows a professor named Gary (Powell) working undercover with the New Orleans police department. In the middle of Gary’s secretive work, he falls for suspect Madison after she hires him to murder her abusive husband.

While filming the pair’s sex scenes, Arjona shared that there was a decidedly un-sexy issue that arose.

“The day that we filmed all of our sex scenes — all of them with a crazy rash,” Arjona recalled on an episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast earlier this month. “We were both in so much pain. We would just die laughing, ‘How much makeup do you have on your ass right now?’ I was like, ‘So much, it’s not even funny.’”

The duo took the obstacle in stride. “We had fun because it was so funny. We were both in pain with makeup all over this rash and it was funny,” she added.

Arjona gushed about how her costar helped make the experience comfortable, pointing out that he acted like “such a gentleman” throughout production.

“Glen is the best costar anyone could ask for. He’s so gracious and such a gentleman and is curious. And he doesn’t like winning on his own,” she said. “He likes winning in a team. When you’re an actor and you’re in a scene with another actor and you’re doing romantic movies and romantic scenes, you need someone that wants to win with you, and Glen is the definition of that. “

Hit Man is playing in select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, June 7.