Jason Momoa finally revealed that his new girlfriend is Adria Arjona, who has also been in the acting business for quite some time.

Momoa went Instagram official with Arjona in May 2024, after revealing that he was “very much in a relationship” during Basingstoke Comic Con in the U.K. earlier that month.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” Momoa captioned a series of photos, also tagging Arjona. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.”

Although it’s unclear when they met, Arjona and Momoa starred as a married couple in the 2021 action thriller, Sweet Girl.

Scroll down for more information about Momoa’s new girlfriend:

What Action Movies Has Adria Arjona Starred In?

Aside from her role as Momoa’s wife, Amanda Cooper, in 2021’s Sweet Girl, Arjona starred as Dr. Martine Bancroft in the 2022 Sony/Marvel film, Morbius, alongside Jared Leto.

“It’s such an amazing universe to be a part of,” Arjona told People Chica in March 2022 about her foray into the Marvel Universe. “I think that there [are] infinite possibilities, and that’s really exciting. Also, to be in a movie that introduces a new Marvel character is so exciting. I really feel like there could never be enough superheroes, so I’m excited for people to meet Morbius.”

Along with Sweet Girl and Morbius, Arjona appeared as Glen Powell’s love interest, Maddy Masters, in Hit Man, which is set to hit Netflix in June 2024. The film, directed by Richard Linklater, follows an undercover New Orleans police officer (Powell) who poses as a hitman to save a woman in need (Arjona).

“I always aspired to be like the actresses in Richard Linklater movies. Never thought I’d actually be in one of them,” Arjona wrote via Instagram in May 2024, alongside several photos of her, Powell and Linklater at the premiere of Hit Man. “So I’m having all the feels. Creating Madison and collaborating with these two gentlemen has been a real gift. Love you both ❤️.”

What Comedies Has Adria Arjona Starred In?

In 2018, Arjona starred as Amanda, a sorority sister, in Life of the Party alongside Melissa McCarthy and Molly Gordon. The film tells the story of a divorced mom (McCarthy) who decides to complete her degree at the same time her daughter (Gordon) is finishing her senior year of college.

“It was hard for me not to laugh because you have Melissa McCarthy in front of you making you crack up every five minutes,” Arjona told People in March 2018 about her role in Life of the Party. “She is like a mother to all of us, a role model; she is funny, confident. She is constantly implementing morals and teaching us how to love ourselves. I’m so grateful to have her in Hollywood.”

Four years after Life of the Party, Arjona made headlines once again after she appeared as the youngest daughter, Sofia Herrera, in 2022’s Father of the Bride, a reimagining of the 1950 and 1991 movies. The movie also starred Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman.

Arjona couldn’t stop raving about her work in Father of the Bride — and how it was different from the original films.

“It’s the first time ever that I’ve seen two Latin American families, or two cultures, coming together,” she told The Daily Beast in June 2022, adding that the Father of the Bride movies are “generational” films. “I’m so curious to see what Father of the Bride is going to be in 20 years.”

What Are Some of Adria Arjona’s Early TV Roles?

Aside from starring in several film roles, Arjona also began guest starring on TV shows and made notable appearances on Narcos and True Detective in 2015. In True Detective, Arjona landed a recurring role as Emily, the girlfriend of Taylor Kitsch’s character Paul Woodrugh. The actress noted that she was “so nervous” after she got the role.

“I was so nervous that this was True Detective and that I needed to do a good job that I would just dig into every scene,” she explained to Esquire in July 2015. “I was playing with Taylor Kitsch so it was fairly easy since I was getting such great work thrown back at me. It was pretty easy to just react and not think about lines at all.”

What Sci-Fi TV Shows Has Adria Arjona Starred In?

After her guest roles on Narcos and True Detective, Arjona landed the lead role of Dorothy Gale in 2017’s Emerald City, which appeared on NBC and also starred Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ana Ularu and Vincent D’Onofrio. The series. Based on the Oz book series, tells the story of Dorothy, a Latina nurse, (Arjona) as she finds herself in the Land of Oz and must set out on a quest to find the Wizard.

After the series was canceled after only one season, Arojona appeared as Anathema Device in season one of the fantasy comedy, Good Omens, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel. Although Arjona did not appear in season 2 of the show, she told Inverse in September 2022 that Anathema was “one of [her] favorite characters” she’s ever played before.

Most recently, Arjona landed the role of Bix Caleen in the prequel to the original Star Wars movies, Andor, alongside Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu and Elizabeth Dulau. The series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor (Luna) during the five years before the events of the original films. Season 1 of the show premiered on Disney + in 2022, while season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

“I’m a big fan so being cast in Star Wars is a huge deal for me,” she shared with Radio Times in January 2023. “At the beginning, I had all of this nervous energy, and you have to put that to the side and get to work. But then you get to set and everything you see and touch just reminds you that you’re in Star Wars.”