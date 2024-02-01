The Super Bowl will likely spare Travis Kelce from being a target in Trevor Noah‘s Grammys monologue.

During an interview to promote the awards show, Noah, 39, revealed he met Kelce (years before he started dating Taylor Swift) in upstate New York and has been a fan ever since.

“I really like Travis. He’s like one of the sweetest human beings I’ve ever met. He’s a really lovely guy,” Noah told Billboard in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31.

“We talked about comedy and football. He was really wonderful to everyone around him. I had no clue who he was in that way. Ever since then his star has only risen,” Noah continued. “So I’m rooting for him 1000 times over.”

Noah noted at the time of his chat with Billboard, which was before the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and secured their spot in the big game, that his team would adjust if Kelce was able to attend the ceremony.

“If anything changes, I’ll be ready. And that’s what being a host is all about,” Noah told the outlet.

Kelce confirmed on Wednesday that the Chiefs will be traveling to Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4, to continue their practices for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

Swift is nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Women dominated the Grammy nominations with SZA leading with nine nods, followed by Victoria Monét with seven. Swift, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all have six nominations.

“I think it’s really fantastic. I remember many Grammy Awards, where women just really swept everything, like the year [1999] Lauryn Hill took home so many and the year [2020] where Billie Eilish completely dominated,” Noah said of the noms.

“This is definitely a year where it isn’t just about women running the biggest category, but it’s also the breadth of talents that’s pretty amazing,” Noah continued. “You have all these different genres, you have all these different points of view, you have all these different styles, you have all these different stories, all the possibilities of history being made.”

Noah is not only hosting the Grammys for the fourth time, he’s also a nominee. He’s up for Best Comedy Album for Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would. He’s competing against Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes and Sarah Silverman.

“I’m just ecstatic to be in that category with that level of comedians,” Noah said. “Are you kidding me? These are my idols and my friends. I’m really lucky to be amongst that ilk.”

The Grammys air on CBS Sunday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.