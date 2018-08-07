Stock up on your favorite snacks because House of Cards sixth season officially has a premiere date.

The political drama is set to hit Netflix on Friday, November 2 — just four days before midterm elections — according to the official Twitter account for the TV series.

“The Final Season. November 2. #MyTurn,” the photo is captioned. The picture closely mirrors the season 1 imagery but with one major change — there’s a new leader. Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood can be seen looking fierce as she sits proudly as the new commander in chief, a seat in which former star Kevin Spacey sat prior to his firing.

The 52-year-old actress took Spacey’s position after he was let go by the online streaming service in November following a sexual misconduct scandal. A spokesperson for the network told Us at the time that “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

Fans got a first look at the upcoming season during the 90th annual Academy Award in March with a teaser stating the message, “We’re just getting started. All hail the chief.”

Netflix then teased the final season in a clip in honor of the Fourth of July. “A message from the President of the United States,” the tweet was captioned. In the video, Robin Wright’s Claire declared, “Happy Independence Day … to me.”

Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos told Deadline in December that the last eight episodes will of the series will “bring closure of the show for fans.”

Jayne Atkinson (Catherine), Michael Kelly (Doug), Boris McGiver (Tom), Derek Cecil (Seth), Patricia Clarkson (Jane), Constance Zimmer (Janine) and Campbell Scott (Mark) will all return for season 6 along with new castmates Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

