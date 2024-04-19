The internet is convinced that Travis Kelce is unbothered by girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song lyrics about her exes — and the reasoning is kind of hilarious.

In case you hadn’t heard, Swift, 34, dropped The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, April 19. The standard version includes 16 songs — but that simply wasn’t enough, and Swift released a 31-song double album that appears to be about her 2023 splits from exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

Since Swift is currently in what appears to be a much happier romance with Kelce, 34, fans have been musing about the NFL star’s potential reaction to the record. However, some of the Swifties’ funniest jokes appear to take shots at Kelce’s presumably low IQ. (Us Weekly does not condone this narrative.)

“Omg poor travis how does he feel about the album being about matty?’ guys travis is perfectly fine,” one social media user joked. “She just gave him a chinese finger trap to play with and it’ll be a minute before he works out how to get out of it.”

Another fan posted via X, writing, “It’s a good thing travis can’t read because otherwise some of these lyrics might be giving him pause.”

One listener praised Kelce while seemingly insulting Healy — and his band.

“Travis Kelce is the perfect boyfriend to weather this album cycle because you know he has never heard of The 1975,” the fan wrote. Another added, “Travis kelce is on his phone googling ‘who is matt healy’ rn.”

While Swift appeared to reference her short-lived romance with Healy all throughout TTPD, she also seems to have released a few tracks about Kelce. (Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.)

Fans have speculated that he is the subject of “So High School,” with lyrical clues including, “You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her.” Kelce famously shared on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023 that he wanted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he saw The Eras Tour — and now the two are Hollywood’s favorite power couple.

Another line from the song had a fan on X dragging the Kansas City Chiefs player.

“Travis kelce officially marked in history as stupid,” the internet user wrote, referring to the line of lyrics that reads: “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

While there’s no telling exactly how Kelce feels about Swift’s new album — don’t worry, some reporter (or his brother and podcast cohost, Jason Kelce) will definitely ask sometime soon — it appears fans have no plans to stop speculating about his reactions.

“Thank God for Travis Kelce and that f–kass friendship bracelet with his phone number on it,” one Swiftie shared.