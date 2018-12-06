Getting cheeky. Hugh Grant made an NSFW joke about how he was going to celebrate after being nominated for a Golden Globe.

“Very, very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” the actor, 58, tweeted on Thursday, December 6. “Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”

Grant is known for his ironic wit — after tying the knot for the first time at 57 years old with wife Anna Eberstein in May, the longtime bachelor joked during a June Today show appearance, “You don’t think I’m too young?”

The Love Actually star is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as British liberal party leader Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

The TV miniseries sees Grant being charged for the conspiracy to murder Nathan Scott, the politician’s ex-lover.

The English native took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1995.

His current nomination (Grant’s fifth) puts him up against Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose).

The list of this year’s Golden Globe nominees was released early Thursday. Other stars, including Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu, Spike Lee and Michael Douglas, also reacted to their respective nods.

The official ceremony is set to air on NBC on January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

