Ice Spice is letting fans in on why she looked so confused at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Spoiler alert: It’s because she was.

The 24-year-old rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, July 26, and talked about her experience watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers with Taylor Swift, 34, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

At one point during the interview, host Fallon, 49, showed a clip where Swift seemed to be explaining something to Ice Spice during the big game and asked, “Were you confused?”

“I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused,” Ice Spice admitted.

When Fallon inquired about her knowledge of football, the “Did It First” rapper said, “That day I had a sense of knowing, but it just went away.”

Reflecting on her Super Bowl experience, she confessed, “I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered,” before joining in.

During the interview, Ice Spice also dished about the moment she found out that Swift wanted her to be on the remix of her song “Karma.” She revealed that when she heard the news from her manager, she initially kept her cool but later “bawled my eyes out” and had a moment of disbelief alone in her closet, saying to herself, “Taylor wants to work with me.”

Their collaboration on the “Karma” remix in 2023 peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song sparked rumors that the “Fortnight” singer was using their friendship for clout, which Ice Spice recently refuted during a Rolling Stone interview on Thursday, July 25.

“[It’s] so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” Spice told the outlet. “Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.” Ice Spice further emphasized their closeness, describing Swift as her “closest celebrity friend.”

Prior to Kelce, Swift was briefly romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Healy had been involved in a scandal in February 2023 in which he made disparaging remarks about Ice Spice on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast. Despite the controversy, Swift and Spice released “Karma,” which some fans interpreted as a clapback to Healy.

Ice Spice confirmed that Healy did apologize to her, and that she wasn’t as upset by his comments as others were.

“I actually was late as f—k to that,” she told Rolling Stone of the incident.” I didn’t know about it until like a month after or something like that. He apologized multiple times, but I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess. I wasn’t angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that.”