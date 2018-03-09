In case you missed … Us! Each week at Us Weekly we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama, while getting all the latest news! Each week, we compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our brand new podcast, Listen above!





This week we caught up with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown who explained what fans can expect from the season 2 finale, how seeing himself as an older version of his character Randall Pearson made him really “mad,” and revealed just how many boxes of tissues they go through per day on set. Spoiler alert … it’s not as many as you may think.

Peta Murgatroyd also dropped by Us Weekly’s New York studios and revealed that her 14-month-old son, Shai, is now starting to talk, how husband Maks Chmerkovskiy is a “great dad” and why there was a “big hiccup” during their July wedding.

Finally, a mob wife and a housewife are colliding on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano are bringing their families along for ride on the WE tv reality series. The two ladies dished on all the drama that will be happening this season, including Glanville’s physical fight with Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, and what really went down in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Also, Glanville and Graziano give some friendly advice to some other reality TV stars including Luann de Lesseps and Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

