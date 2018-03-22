In case you missed … Us! Each week at Us Weekly we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama, while getting all the latest news! We compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our podcast, In Case You Missed Us. Listen above!

This week, Pump ruled at Us Weekly! Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is in full swing, which means there’s been a lot of drinking, debauchery and drama. Luckily for Us, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Billie Lee came by to break down all the juicy moments from the season so far.

Throughout the course of the season, Tom has been helping girlfriend Ariana Madix deal with self-esteem and body image issues.

“I just try to be as supportive as I can, the same way she would be with me,” Tom told Us. “We try to work things out together and do the best we can. I mean, we both love each other so much, and care so deeply for each other, so neither one of us want to see somebody struggling with anything. I think it was liberating to get that out there because now it’s been something that we’ve attacked.”

Ariana’s issues, which stemmed from a past relationship, were also causing some problems in the bedroom between her and Tom. However, it looks like that has also been resolved. “Our sex life is better,” Tom told Us.

Make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!