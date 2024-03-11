The DIRECTV’s Streaming With the Stars Oscars viewing party was the place to be on Sunday, March 10 — that is, if you weren’t invited to the Academy Awards.

The star-studded event was hosted at the Spago in Beverly Hills, and aside from all the mixing and mingling between Hollywood’s most notable names, the 96th annual Oscars was being broadcast for all the partygoers.

Attendees “went crazy” when Emma Stone took home the award for Best Actress in Poor Things, an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “The room got loud and everyone was shouting and seemed to be in shock by her win!” (Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was widely believed to be the frontrunner.)

Bravo’s biggest stars were reuniting throughout the party with Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers even enjoying a night out with Vanderpump Rules’ Ally Lewber. The duo appeared to be “really good friends,” the insider told Us.

Related: Who Skipped the 2024 Oscars? Why A-Listers Missed Hollywood’s Biggest Night FilmMagic; Getty Images; WireImage Hollywood’s biggest night took place on Sunday, March 10, but some A-listers were noticeably absent from the Oscars this year. Weeks before the 96th annual Academy Awards, it was announced that Michelle Pfeiffer would be taking the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present, with many fans […]

While some were having a night full of fun, it appeared that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne experienced some tension. An eyewitness told Us that she “stormed off” the red carpet and passed on interviews with the press.

Keep reading for an inside look at the DIRECTV party:

An Emotional Night Out With Erika Jayne?

An eyewitness told Us that Erika appeared to be in a “downcast mood” throughout the entire night, even having what appeared to be a “serious” conversation with comedian Heather McDonald. The RHOBH star also didn’t appear to move from her booth the entire night, with partygoers going directly to her area to chat with her.

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Reunion

Phaedra Parks, Peter Weber and MJ Mercedes had a sweet The Traitors reunion following the end of the Peacock show’s second season. “They all hugged and looked excited to see each other,” an insider tells Us. Janelle Pierzina eventually joined in on the fun as well.

Rob Lowe’s Big Celebration

Almost the entire Lowe family came out for the party. Rob was joined by his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and youngest son, John Owen Lowe. Rob seemed to be watching the show as a fan, supporting longtime friend Robert Downey Jr. after his Best Supporting Actor win for Oppenheimer and clapping during Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance.

At one point the party even celebrated Rob’s birthday, with six pies brought out to celebrate the actor’s upcoming 60th on March 17.

“He had a huge smile on his face and looked so excited,” an insider told Us of Rob. “He blew out his candles and thanked everyone for being there.”

The Meredith Marks Show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s caviar brand was being served to guests throughout the night. Meredith made sure to mingle with her fellow Bravo stars, chatting especially with Real Housewives of Miami stars Guerdy Abraira and Ashley Darby.

Related: Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners The 2024 awards season came to a close with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earning the most nods. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. (It won more than any other […]

Meredith also had brief convo with Alexis Bellino and John Jannsen during the evening.

Couple’s Night Out

Alexis and John made their red carpet debut at the event, but they weren’t the only couple in attendance. Selling the OC star Gio Helou was there with wife Tiffany, and they even chatted with Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

So Many Housewives

With all these Bravo stars in one place, it’s no shock that Housewives found each other in the crowd. RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke was spotted chatting with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensinson.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson was all laughs with RHOA’s Phaedra and RHOM’s Guerdy.

The Audrina Patridge of It All

A reality TV legend, Audrina made friends with multiple stars. At one point she was seen talking with former The Bachelor and The Traitors star Peter, and she even caught up with Alexis and John.