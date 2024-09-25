Jack Antonoff is not above lying to Adam Sandler to support his wife, Margaret Qualley.

Qualley, 29, confirmed on the Tuesday, September 24, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she has a role in Sandler’s highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 and that her music producer husband helped her land the part.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” the Substance actress gushed, explaining that she is a huge fan of the original Happy Gilmore released in 1996. “It’s a tiny part. I’m essentially deep background, but I can die happy now!”

Qualley said that Happy Gilmore is her favorite movie and so when the upcoming sequel was announced, she asked her agents to help her land a part.

“I emailed my agents right away,” said the actress. “I said, ‘Anything it takes. No part is too small. I’ve got to be a part of this.’”

Sandler, 58, then sent a text message to Antonoff inquiring about Qualley’s golf skills. (The original movie follows a hockey player with rage issues who discovers he has a talent for golf.)

“Jacko. It’s Sandler. Does your wife golf at all?” read a screenshot that host Jimmy Fallon held up of the text exchange.

Antonoff responded, “Yeah, she’s actually good!”

Sandler went on to say that he was eyeing Qualley for a role in the comedy sequel, writing back, “Might bug her for a couple of days … funny thing. She’d be awesome.”

After Fallon read out the messages between her husband and Sandler, Qualley admitted, “I can’t golf.”

“He lied for the sake of the family,” Qualley said with a laugh. “Never golfed a day in my life. I’m terrible, actually.”

To prepare for the movie, Qualley said she took a few golf lessons but added, “Mostly I’m still bad.”

Regardless of her golfing skills, the Maid star said that working with Sandler was the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In August, Sandler told Fallon on The Tonight Show that Happy Gilmore 2 was just a couple of weeks away from beginning production in New Jersey.

“We worked hard on the script, man,” the comedian teased. “We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2,’ and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down.’”

Sandler said he and cowriter Tim Herlihy finally managed to crack the script. “We’re really excited about it. We wrote our asses off,” he shared.

The comedian also confirmed that Travis Kelce will have a cameo in the movie after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end publicly lobbied for a role in May.

“Travis has … he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said.

The actor gushed over Kelce, adding, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”