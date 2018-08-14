Slow and steady wins the race! Jared Haibon knows a thing or two about long-gestating romances, and as the 29-year-old readies himself for marital bliss with fiancée and former Bachelor in Paradise costar Ashley Iaconetti, he’s shipping current BIP stars Colton Underwood and Tia Booth.

As the latest episode of the ABC reality show aired on Monday, August 13, Haibon posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself hugging 30-year-old Iaconetti. “Colton will come around one day,” he wrote in the caption.

As Bachelor in Paradise viewers witnessed, Iaconetti was in love with Haibon long before he reciprocated her feelings, and their engagement consummates two seasons’ worth of crossed wires, missed connections, and sexual tension.

So even as the romance between Underwood and Booth, both 26, cooled off in the August 13 episode — with Underwood apparently still hung up on Booth’s pal, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin — Haibon seemed to have faith that the two contestants will end up together eventually.

Meanwhile, Haibon and Iacanetti are “[talking] about getting married in the next 12 months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July, adding that they’re “hoping [it will be] televised but [they’re not] sure yet.”

The happy couple got engaged in June while filming an appearance in Bachelor in Paradise’s fifth season, Haibon getting down on bended knee after only two months of dating Iaconetti. “Love works in mysterious ways,” he later said on Instagram, posting a photo of his proposal.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

