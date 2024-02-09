Jason Kelce is willing to take on a new challenge this NFL offseason: hosting Saturday Night Live.
The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, told TMZ he would “of course” be interested in hosting the legendary sketch comedy show, adding, “It’s one of the shows I grew up watching, an iconic show of great proportions and hilarity. Yeah, I would obviously do it.”
Jason, who watched his brother, Travis Kelce host SNL last year following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory, said that he’s seen “what all goes into” putting on a good show. (Travis, 34, later appeared in an October 2023 SNL sketch inspired by his relationship with Taylor Swift.)
“I came away beyond impressed with all the people involved in making that show work and all the talent that was there,” he added. “It would be beyond an honor to participate in something like that, for sure.”
Jason has already had some practice in front of the camera. On Wednesday, February 7, he made a cameo appearance during the season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary.
In the episode, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) realized that Gary (Bruno Amato) is preparing to propose to a less-than-thrilled Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter). Jason and Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham then surprise Melissa’s class with a video chat, with Hurts, 25, proposing on Gary’s behalf.
However, the NFL stars weren’t able to change Melissa’s mind about marriage, and she breaks up with Gary.
“I support a woman’s right to stand up for what she wants or doesn’t want,” Hurts tells Melissa after their talk.
After the episode aired, showrunner Justin Halpern explained how they were able to pull off the big surprise.
“Jalen Hurts’ people actually emailed us in the middle of season two to say that he was a big fan of the show, and if there was ever an opportunity he’d be interested in being on it. Sports are a big part of Philadelphia,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s in the DNA of the city. Our characters talk about it. Quinta said before, ‘You can’t do a Philly show and not have them talking about sports.’ So we’re doing this career day episode, and we want a fun, exciting guest star for our premiere — but not just a famous person because they’re famous.”