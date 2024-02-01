Not even Abbott Elementary can deny Jeremy Allen White’s good looks.

Janelle James’ character, Ava Coleman, uses The Bear star, 32, to take a hilarious dig at Tyler James Williams’ Gregory Eddie in a new trailer for the ABC sitcom’s third season. In the Wednesday, January 31, preview, Ava reveals that she spent the summer at Harvard University learning “what it truly takes to do the job of a principal.” For Ava, that means installing security cameras all over the school, much to the staff’s displeasure.

Looking to put a stop to her antics, the teachers recruit Gregory to help change Ava’s mind, as she has always found him attractive. “All these rules are so hard,” he tells her while showing off his muscles in her office doorway.

The move doesn’t work, and Ava hilariously shuts down Gregory’s pursuits by quipping, “Here’s a rule. Put your arms away, Jeremy Allen Black.”

The joke has a funny real-life connection as White’s hit series, The Bear, beat out Abbott Elementary for several awards at the 2023 Emmys and 2024 Golden Globes last month. The FX on Hulu series took home best comedy series awards at both events and earned White two best actor in a comedy series trophies.

“I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all. I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creator] Christopher Storer and [producer] Joanna Calo,” White, who recently went viral for his steamy Calvin Klein underwear campaign, said during his Emmys acceptance speech.

“The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with. My parents. I love you, thank you for your support,” he added before going on to thank daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, whom he shares with ex Addison Timlin.

While The Bear dominated most of the awards shows’ comedy categories, Abbott Elementary scored a number of noms for its stars, including best actress in a comedy series Emmys and Golden Globes nods for Quinta Brunson. Williams, meanwhile scored an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys nod, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph and James, 44, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Brunson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the January 15 ceremony, making history as the first Black actress to win in the category in over 40 years. “Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” she said while accepting the award from comedy legend Carol Burnett. “I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”

Williams, for his part, previously won Best Supporting Actor — Television for his role on the comedy series at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and for stories like his, that we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here,” he said on stage. “Thank you so much for this.”

Abbott Elementary season 3 premieres with a supersized episode on ABC Wednesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET.