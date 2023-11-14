If there are 100 Ted Lasso fans in the room, and 99 of them don’t believe that Jason Sudeikis can sing, all you need is one person — Hannah Waddingham — to join him onstage and prove them wrong.

Such was the case on Saturday, November 11, at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, when Sudeikis, 48, and Waddingham, 49, reunited to perform “Shallow,” the hit Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga duet from 2018’s A Star Is Born. Sudeikis – the host of Thundergong!, a night of musical performances and laughs benefiting the Steps of Faith Foundation – was first on stage with his former Saturday Night Live castmate, Will Forte, when he said, “There is nobody I would rather sing this song with.”

Sudeikis and Forte began to sing the Oscar-winning song, with Jason taking singing Cooper’s part. When Forte, 53, attempted to do his best Gaga impression, Waddingham’s voice echoed throughout the theater. She walked out and took it from there, delivering a duet with Sudeikis that would give Jack and Ally — Cooper and Gaga’s characters — a run for their money.

This performance was not just for all those fans missing Ted Lasso now that the series has seemingly concluded. Thundergong! raises funds to help uninsured and underinsured amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need. In 2022, Thundergong! raised more than $600,000 for Steps of Faith, bringing the then-six-year total to more than $2.1 million.

Waddingham will have another chance to show off her singing talents on November 22 when Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas drops on Apple TV+. The holiday extravaganza will feature Waddingham performing some festive classics, along with some special appearances by Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder and more.

Ted Lasso’s third season concluded in May, ending in a way indicating the award-winning series has ended. However, it might not be entirely over. “I genuinely don’t know,” Nick Mohammed exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. Mohammed, 43, played Nathan Shelley on Ted Lasso and said there might be more of the show in the future.

“They’ve been very open about saying when they created the show, they had mapped out three-season arcs for the chief players,” the actor said, “but that’s quite common, I think, for a show to have longevity and so on when you’re pitching a show. Genuinely, who knows? It might just have a break and then come back, or it might be the end, but I don’t know.”