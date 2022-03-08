She’s got his vote! Kaitlyn Bristowe wasn’t tapped to host Clayton Echard‘s journey to find love, but her fiancé, Jason Tartick, thinks she could have been an asset in season 26.

“Imagine a @kaitlynbristowe hosting this #WTA … feel like she’d check 95% of this bullshit!” the “Trading Secrets” host, 33, tweeted on Monday, March 7. “Especially the body shaming.”

Monday’s installment of The Bachelor was the Women Tell All episode, which was hosted by new Bachelor emcee Jesse Palmer. The former NFL player, 43, took over the gig after Kaitlyn, 36, and Tayshia Adams guest hosted the previous two seasons of The Bachelorette following longtime host Chris Harrison‘s departure.

Women Tell All specials are often packed with drama, but the season 26 edition was even more explosive than usual. Much of the episode focused on the contestants’ tension with Shanae Ankney, who quickly emerged as one of the season’s most controversial personalities.

At one point during Monday’s episode, the other women told the Ohio native, 29, that she looked like she was wearing a “diaper” when she made her way to the hot seat for an interview with Jesse. Bachelor Nation‘s Joe Amabile was one viewer who took issue with the comment, calling it “bulls–t” in a tweet shared during the episode. “If some [of] these women keep it up they are going to steal Shanae’s villain edit in one night,” the Chicago native, 35, added.

Jason, for his part, also pointed out the contentious tone of the episode in a separate tweet. “They should make #WTA a pay-per-view event,” he joked.

Clayton, 28, wasn’t safe from the grilling either, with his exes questioning why he refused to believe their warnings about Shanae but immediately listened when they told him to be wary of Sarah Hamrick. The Missouri native claimed he hadn’t built enough trust with them yet to understand their feelings about Shanae early in the season.

After watching the episodes back, though, Clayton was “shocked” by Shanae’s behavior. “I think she showed me one thing and did another on camera, but you know what? I think everybody deserves some grace,” he told Us Weekly at the recent Women Tell All taping. “And I certainly hope that if she feels apologetic for what she did, then I can forgive her.”

In the case of Sarah, 23, the former football player felt he knew the contestants well enough to take their opinions seriously. The South Carolina native, however, didn’t buy it.

“It just felt like, you know, if he had have really cared about me, if he had really had a deep relationship, he would’ve made sure that he brought that concern to me immediately,” she exclusively told Us at Women Tell All. “And that’s why I felt like [it was] a game, because it felt like he was just playing the cards that he needed to and saying the things that he needed to in the moment. And I feel like I got subjected to that.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!