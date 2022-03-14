An unfiltered love story! Jason Tartick was given an ultimatum by his previous employer after Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a candid story about their first hookup — and he’s spilling all the details in his new book, The Restart Roadmap.

“I was put in this ultimatum. I asked permission to go on [The Bachelorette]. A lot of people wonder, like, ‘How do you go on a reality show and have a real job?’ Well, the memo for me doing so and the story is told right in the book,” the 33-year-old author said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, noting that he went back to his corporate job after coming in third on Becca Kufrin’s season. “But then I’m put in this ultimatum and this ultimatum really put me in the back of a corner and it was all stemmed from a PG-13 rated comment from Kaitlyn.”

Tartick, who has been linked to Bristowe since January 2019, worked as a banker before he started hosting his podcast, “Trading Secrets,” and founded his company, Restart Consulting.

“Kaitlyn’s podcast, ‘Off the Vine’ — as you guys know — she has confessions and the idea behind her confessions is to say, ‘Those people you look up to, those people that you might follow, those people that put a smile on your face, those same people experience embarrassing moments all the time. And so when you come on ‘Off the Vine,’ tell us a moment that makes you relatable.’ Her confession was that [was] the first time we hooked up, she had an orgasm from dry-humping,” Tartick recalled. “That confession hit a lot of headlines and made its way back to the office.”

The entrepreneur told Us that the podcast episode “sparked the conversation” for him to officially leave his banking job.

“They said either restart your career in the bank and no more side hustle — no more interviews, no more podcasts, no more social media, nothing, everything [would have] to be approved by us or go restart yourself outside of the bank,” the Bachelorette season 14 alum told Us. “And not only did I restart myself, but I built a company because of that called Restart to help people do the same — refine their career navigation and really work on personal finance. And I feel like from my stories, I can make an impact and that’s what I’m trying to do. Just make the slightest impact for people to write their own story.”

Tartick and Bristowe went on to get engaged in 2021.

“I’ll never forget when I called my brother who is a business owner himself, and said, ‘Steve, what do I do here?’ He said, ‘I have a friend I’m gonna call to talk to you — he was a New York City attorney,” Tartick told Us. “He said, ‘I’ve heard a lot of stories about bankers and Wall Street. I have to say, this is the first story I’m getting where someone didn’t say anything and it was a consensual clothed sexual interaction that a partner told in a lighthearted way.'”

Tartick added that he “adores” his fiancée for her openness.

“Kaitlyn is open and honest and real, and that’s what’s led to so much of her success. I was ready to make that move outside [of the banking world] pretty soon. I don’t think I planned for it to be just that soon, but it all worked out,” he said with a laugh.

The Restart Roadmap, which hits shelves on April 5, is available for preorder.

“There’s a lot of how-to career books out there. So the goal was to keep it entertaining, engaging and with every single chapter there to be actionable takeaways, which there are,” he told Us. “It’s a guide for anyone that’s rethinking their profession [or] making the slightest adjustments, like, negotiating for themselves with their bosses within their work environment or the most material move as far as changing an industry completely [leaving] your job. But I do it through engaging storytelling and from my experience behind-the-scenes of unscripted television to the offices of some of Forbes‘ most powerful people [on Wall Street]. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned and this is an eight-step process that will help people do just that.”

