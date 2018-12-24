Friends forever. Jason Wahler met up with the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings recently and posted a picture of the reunion on Instagram on Sunday, December 23.

Wahler, 31, posed with his wife, Ashley, and The Hills alums Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer. They also stood beside newcomers Caroline D’Amore, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

“@mtvthehills The whomping crew! It was great reconnecting with these fine individuals!” the Widespread Recovery founder captioned the image.

Cast members Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, along with Brody Jenner and his new wife, Kaitlynn, were not in the photo, so Wahler continued, “Unfortunately, we’re missing @heidipratt @spencerpratt @brodyjenner @kaitlynn #thehills #amigos #mtv #grateful #2019 #nextlevel.” Justin Bobby Brescia was also absent from the pic.

Jennifer jokingly commented, “But why am I so mad,” and D’Amore added, “I love this. Good times for reals.” A fan was confused about the addition of the O.C. alum, 32, and wrote, “Mischa is the most random character added. Doesn’t make sense.”

Wahler, however, assured the Instagrammer that the casting is a good thing. “I understand.. however, it’s gonna be great!” he replied.

Earlier this month, Stephanie, 32, also raved about the actress joining the revival. “I’ve known Mischa for so long, so I’m just really happy that she’s come to join the fun,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “She fits in great. She gets along with everyone. She’s just like one of those people that can go with anyone’s vibe.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.

