Jax Taylor understood the assignment when it came to his Vanderpump Rules onscreen return.

Bravo released a sneak peek clip on Tuesday, March 19, that showed Jax, 44, joining Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy and Brock Davies for dinner. It didn’t take long for Jax to put Sandoval, 41, on blast.

“What have you been up to? You look a lot better,” Jax told Sandoval. “Because I’m not going to lie, I saw a picture of you on social media a couple of weeks ago and I thought, ‘F—k, this guy looks like he is 50 years old.'”

He continued: “And it seems like you look better — minus the white nail polish. We have got to get rid of that. I can’t lie, obviously, I’ve heard what’s going on and everything.”

After Sandoval accused Jax of not being able to “shut up” about his opinions, the former Vanderpump Rules star defended his comments.

“I can’t not talk about it. The whole world has talked about it. I know what you did is wrong but what I did was wrong, too,” Jax noted. “The only problem I had with this whole situation is just the way you handled it. Sometimes it is OK to tuck your tail between your legs and be like, ‘You know what? I f—ked up.’ It’s a humbling experience.”

Jax was an original cast member when Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. Throughout the years, viewers saw his ups and downs, which included a cheating scandal during his relationship with now-estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. Jax and Brittany, 35, announced their departure from the show in 2020.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Jax and Brittany, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, teamed up with former Vanderpump OG Kristen Doute on The Valley. The spinoff series will be introduced through a transition scene on Vanderpump Rules of Jax and Sandoval’s argument.

In Tuesday’s video, Jax questioned whether Sandoval felt he should “humble” himself after making headlines in March 2023 for his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. (Sandoval’s nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix came to an end as a result.)

“Jax, I don’t need to humble myself to you, dude. You don’t deserve it, homie,” Sandoval fired back, to which Jax added, “I’m just curious. I’m just asking. I can ask these questions. You don’t need to give me anything.”

Sandoval also slammed Jax for “relentlessly talking s—t” about him. Jax, however, had no regrets about his decision to weigh in on Sandoval’s drama.

“The whole world is talking s—t about you. The whole entire world,” he pointed out. In a separate confessional, Schwartz, 41, called the interaction between his friends “so bad.”

Earlier this month, Jax confirmed that he worked out his issues with Sandoval after they filmed the scene for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Everybody has made mistakes, especially on Vanderpump Rules. He cheated on Ariana. It’s been a year now. I feel like it’s time to move on,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 13. “She’s happy. Clearly, she’s doing very well. She has a new boyfriend, [Daniel Wai]. It’s time to stop talking about Scandoval. There are other things to talk about like The Valley.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET while The Valley premieres on Bravo Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of the shows stream the next day on Peacock.