Playing this on loop! Jay-Z took a moment to impersonate Snoop Dogg and Eminem in a teaser for his upcoming appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

While discussing what it takes to be a good rapper, the Grammy winner, 48, said, “You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything.”

Jay-Z then rapped Snoop’s intro to “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” the 46-year-old’s 1992 collaboration with his mentor, Dr. Dre. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice. Like, he can say, ‘One, two, three and to the four,’” Hov said as host David Letterman laughed. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ It just sounds good, right?”

The “Empire State of Mind” MC then broke into a few lines from Eminem’s 2000 single “The Way I Am.” He said of the 45-year-old’s flow, “You can be like someone Eminem and just have amazing cadence and syncopation. It’s almost like the syncopation is like, ‘I sit back with this pack of Zig-Zags.’ You almost become a percussion inside the music.”

He added, “There’s multiple ways to be, like, really good. Some people just have it all.”

The former Late Show host’s new Netflix talk show premiered in January. His guests thus far have included former president Barack Obama, actor George Clooney and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. Later in the inaugural season, Letterman, 70, will sit down with actress Tina Fey and radio personality Howard Stern.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is currently gearing up for his On the Run II tour with his wife, Beyoncé. The joint trek kicks off on June 6 and will travel across Europe and North America.

Jay-Z’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman hits Netflix on Friday, April 6.

