Julie Chen may have hosted more than 20 seasons of Big Brother, but former houseguest JC Mounduix doesn’t think she would have a fighting chance at the $500,000 prize.

“[Julie] wouldn’t last one day … she wouldn’t,” Mounduix, 29 said during an appearance on NotSam Networks’ “The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro” on Wednesday, February 6.

Mounduix came in third place during season 20 of Big Brother in the summer of 2018. While the reality TV personality doesn’t believe Chen, 49, would be a good competitor on the CBS series, he also couldn’t imagine the show without her.

“I think, she doesn’t have really anything to do with [the Les Moonves allegations] and it’s her job,” Mounduix said, referring to Chen still hosting Big Brother after her husband, former CBS executive Moonves, was ousted over sexual misconduct allegations. “I can’t really imagine Big Brother without Julie Chen. … Big Brother is basically her face.”

After Moonves was fired in September 2018, Chen quit CBS’ daytime show The Talk, but returned to the network to host Celebrity Big Brother in January. She has hosted the original reality competition since 2000.

Mounduix, who made headlines for using the N-word during his time on the reality series, also addressed his own controversial behavior on Wednesday.

“For me, it was very offensive … it’s just such a sad situation that this happened,” he explained about his conversation with fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton. “[Bayleigh] took everything out of proportion. I’m still getting so many messages and death threats when I got out of the house — death threats. I had to change gyms and go to a private gym and everything ’cause I didn’t want to deal with anything. Thank God nothing bad has happened.”

