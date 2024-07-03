Jeff Lewis has some bad blood with Sonja Morgan over their joint appearance on the 15th anniversary special of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
“I was very annoyed by Sonja and, I believe … that they did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious, drunk behavior, but what you see was 20 times worse,” Lewis, 54, claimed during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. “She never stopped talking. She was belligerent.”
He continued, “She was rude and disrespectful. She was confrontational. She came for me at the break. I was completely turned off by her behavior.”
To celebrate Andy Cohen’s WWHL anniversary, he was joined by Lewis, Morgan, 60, Teresa Giudice, Phaedra Parks, Jerry O’Connell and more. The special aired on Sunday, June 30.
According to Lewis, Morgan got particularly heated during a commercial break and alleged that she only hates “one other person” more than the Flipping Out alum.
“Like, here I am celebrating 15 years with my good friend Andy Cohen. I’m having the best time,” Lewis said. “And I got this woman coming for me — by the way, accusing me of something that I don’t recall doing. And I don’t think it was something that I did do.”
Morgan has not publicly addressed Lewis’ allegations. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.
Lewis further claimed that Morgan demanded him to “get on [his] knees” and apologize to Giudice, 52, for his on-camera remarks. On the broadcast, Lewis and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed a backstage tiff.
“Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something,” Giudice said. “But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”
Lewis subsequently admitted that he was genuinely sorry.
“I apologize. I was wrong, and I apologized,” Lewis said on air. “I’m not dissing her.”
It is not clear what Lewis was referring to, though he recently said he would rather RHONJ fire Giudice over sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
“I think I’d probably let Teresa go,” Lewis said during a May episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “Oh, is that not good? … I don’t even know. Is that a problem? It’s just my opinion.”
Giudice and Melissa, who is married to Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga, have been at odds for years. While filming 2024’s season 14, they even refused to communicate or film together.