Jeff Lewis hasn’t been shy to pick a fight with countless Real Housewives over the years.

Lewis got his start on his reality show Flipping Out before he became one of Bravo’s biggest sideline commentators. After his home renovation series ended in 2018, Lewis started his radio show Jeff Lewis Live which is part of Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM Radio Andy network.

On his show, Lewis would offer his hot takes on the various Real Housewives franchises. In addition to the radio show, Lewis has been a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live where his blunt commentary would inevitably make headlines — and get him in trouble with some Housewives.

Keep scrolling to see who Lewis has feuded with over the years:

Heather Dubrow

Lewis sparked a feud with Dubrow in 2016 after he shared during an appearance on WWHL that he didn’t have a pleasant run-in with the RHOC star at his friend Shannon Beador’s party. After the show, Dubrow fired back via social media that Lewis was “beyond rude” to her at Beador’s party.

Shortly after, Lewis doubled down on his drama with Dubrow after her social media comments.

“I don’t hate her. I don’t think about her. It’s no big deal. You’re just my least favorite,” he said during an appearance on New York Live. “She started calling me names on Twitter. And it just turned into something that I don’t understand.”

One year later, Lewis continued the feud with Dubrow by calling her a plethora of names including“inauthentic,” “pretentious” and “condescending” on a 2017 WWHL appearance. Dubrow then accused Lewis of commenting on her physical appearance.

In 2021, Lewis shared he had no plans to make amends with Dubrow and claimed she wasn’t a “good person.”

“I’ve witnessed how she treated people and I will never, ever,” he said during a WWHL appearance. “I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive.”

Three years after Lewis publicly declared he wasn’t going to make up with Dubrow, the duo called a truce.

“I ran into her at Catch Steak and we sat down for 20 minutes and we buried the hatchet and there was going to be another conversation which didn’t happen,” he revealed to Cohen. “But then I ran into her at Sutton [Stracke]’s party, Sutton’s holiday party, and I talked to her for a long time and we are good. We are good. That is buried. Moving forward. I’m happy. I have so many enemies, it’s like one less enemy.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Vicki Gunvalson

Lewis started his drama with OG housewife Gunvalson in 2017 after he suggested that she should exit RHOC.

“I think she’s a great part of the program, but she’s not working with the girls and just when you think there’s going to be a reconciliation, she hurls these like horrible, vicious, nasty, untrue accusations,” he reflected. “And is that really going to warm up these girls where they’re going to want to reconcile and hang out with you all season? I think the bridges have been burnt to a point where they cannot be rebuilt on OC so it’s time to move on … and I think Vicki has done this to herself and maybe it’s time.””

Lewis later shared that he privately apologized to Gunvalson for his comments. However, she wanted a public apology.

In 2021, the twosome settled their differences and called a truce after not speaking for four years.

“I hate that we have not been talking for four years. We had a really, really nice relationship. I f–ked it up. I fired the first missile,” Lewis told Gunvalson at the time. “I did call you out to get fired, suspended, whatever. I did it. It was wrong. And I actually deeply regret it. I f–ked with your business and your livelihood, which is my number one no-no and I was wrong.”

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel and Lewis were both guests on WWHL in December 2022, and during their joint appearance, Lewis questioned Frankel about her podcast and how it differs from other Housewives’ podcasts. While Lewis thought he and the Real Housewives of New York alum were having a good time, Frankel was upset behind the scenes.

“When you have your team and they’re now, ‘Wow, he was really rude,’ or, ‘He was disrespectful,’ or whatever, no,” Lewis said to E! News. “I was having fun, and she was somebody that I thought, ‘This is somebody that I could have a good time with.'”

Lewis shared that following the show, Frankel turned down an invitation to cohost his podcast. However, Lewis still believed he and Frankel were “good.”

Kyle Richards

Richards and Lewis had a good rapport until he bluntly called the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “a lesbian on Ozempic” during an August 2023 appearance on WWHL. The dig was referring to Richards’ talked-about bond with pal Morgan Wade and her weight loss journey at the time.

After Lewis’ comments received backlash, the TV personality shared he was joking and “poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors.” However, Richards didn’t find his bit to be funny. During an Amazon Live, Richards declared that she was not speaking to him.

“I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest,” she told viewers. “I’m getting tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with all of the stories about me out there and I just want everyone to be quiet.”

A few days later, Lewis sent Richards a bouquet of flowers seemingly apologizing for his comments, which she accepted.

Related: From ‘Housewives’ to ‘Hills,’ Relive the Biggest Reality TV Feuds Ever since reality TV began, one of the biggest draws has been the drama — specifically, the fighting that breaks out while the cameras are rolling. Through the years — from Laguna Beach and The Hills to the Real Housewives and beyond, the claws come out when action is called. Although Lauren Conrad butted heads […]

Crystal Kung Minkoff

In addition to his remarks about Richards at BravoConn 2023, Lewis also shaded RHOBH star Minkoff.

“Did you all see episode one of season 13? Do you notice how Crystal didn’t talk the entire time?” Lewis asked the crowd during the Ask Andy panel. “It was the best episode I’ve ever seen.”

Following the convention, Minkoff was upset about Lewis’ remarks and he clarified he was joking.

“I might’ve dragged her before, but I will say I have a little more respect for her now. So, Tracy Tutor said, she texted me and she said, ‘I’m with Crystal and she’s really upset about what you said about the panel,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I was totally joking.’ She’s like, ‘She’s pretty upset. I’ve told her that, you know, if Jeff doesn’t talk about you, you’re irrelevant.’ She goes, ‘Here’s her number,’” he said. “I said, ‘Let me have her number,’ so I wrote, ‘Hey Crystal, it’s Jeff Lewis. I got your number from Tracy. I wanted to apologize for what I said on this morning’s panel. I was joking and having fun and I didn’t mean anything by it. I hope I didn’t upset you too much. I owe you a drink.’”

After he reached out to Minkoff, the pair worked out their issues.

Brynn Whitfield

In January 2024, Lewis revealed that he was snubbed by RHONY star Whitfield during BravoCon 2023.

“Brynn doesn’t like me,” Lewis claimed during WWHL. “[Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid,] went to her at BravoCon and said, ‘Do you want to meet Jeff Lewis?’ She’s like, ‘No.’”

Lewis theorized that the RHONY star may not like him after he questioned what she does for a living on his radio show. Whitfield has not addressed her drama with Lewis.

Teresa Giudice

Giudice and Lewis had an awkward interaction on WWHL in June 2024 seemingly stemming from previous tension.

“Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said before speaking to Lewis directly. “But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”

Earlier this year, Lewis weighed in on Giudice’s feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga while appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast. In the episode, Lewis shared he would let go of Giudice and move RHONJ on with Gorga if it reached that point.