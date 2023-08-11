Kyle Richards is no stranger to living her life in the spotlight, but she’s getting a little “tired” of the attention.

Richards, 54, fielded questions about all things Bravo and beyond during an Amazon Live on Thursday, August 10. When asked how she felt about Jeff Lewis recently calling her a “lesbian on Ozempic” — and subsequently claiming she won’t text him back — Richards laid it all on the line.

“I’m not not talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest,” she told viewers. “I’m getting tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with all of the stories about me out there and I just want everyone to be quiet.”

Though she’ll often “try not to even look” at what’s being said about her on social media, Richards confessed it isn’t always possible to avoid. “It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to,” she said. “I kind of felt, like, yesterday, with friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Lewis, 53, raised eyebrows after name-dropping Richards during his Tuesday, August 8, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic,” he said, joking that he’s “pissed” he doesn’t know the truth about Richards’ bond with singer Morgan Wade.

Andy Cohen was left speechless by Lewis’ remark, but fellow guest Heather McDonald was quick to chime in. “One of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism,” she quipped. (Richards has frequently denied using the type 2 diabetes treatment to lose weight.)

Lewis later told TMZ that he hadn’t heard from Richards after the episode aired. “I simply meant it as a joke,” he assured the outlet.

While she may not have responded to his texts, Richards noted on Thursday that she’ll “get over” the drama eventually. “The truth is, you know, Jeff, his mouth does get him into trouble and he knows that. I just wasn’t in the mood … to respond,” she explained. “I don’t feel like being the butt of the joke right now. … I just need a little time [away] from that.”

Richards and Wade, 28, have fascinated fans with their close friendship — which some think might be more than platonic. The rumors were fueled even further when news broke in July that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are separated.

The estranged couple — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — asserted in a statement at the time that they aren’t getting divorced but acknowledged they’ve “had a rough year.” They added: “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Richards has spent more time with Wade in the weeks since, but she clarified in July that the twosome are just “very good friends.” More recently, Richards was on hand in Chicago to support Wade’s Lollapalooza performance before the pair played into romance rumors in a steamy music video.

“The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered,” Wade teased via Instagram earlier this month.

The video officially dropped on Thursday, with Wade and Richards nearly sharing a kiss on camera. Umansky signed off on the collaboration, writing in the comments section of Richards’ Instagram post, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”