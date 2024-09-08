After Jenn Tran curated a Taylor Swift-themed playlist for her Bachelorette journey, fans believed that her recent reunion with Jonathon Johnson would fit well with “Daylight.”

Jenn, 26, shared footage from the pair’s reunion on Saturday, September 7, inspiring a follower to send the lyrics to Swift’s 2019 Lover ballad.

“’I once believed love would be black and white … but it’s golden,’” the social media user wrote via TikTok comment, “Jonathon is literally golden.”

Jenn replied to the fan in a follow-up video, citing that “the man makes some valid points.”

In the footage, Jenn and Jonathon, 28, lip-synched to throwback audio of Kourtney Kardashian confessing relationship struggles to her mother, Kris Jenner.

“With me, he’s fine and amazing, and when he’s not with me is whenever we have problems,” Jenn mouthed, repeating Kourtney’s lines. “Well, he’s a Gemini.”

Jonathon took on the role of the Kardashians matriarch, lip-synching, “And that’s not so good. I don’t care if he’s an alien.”

Jonathon was one of Jenn’s suitors on The Bachelorette, getting sent home after fantasy suites. The reality TV alum knew his elimination was coming when he realized he was not ready for an engagement.

“At that point, I got a lot of clarity I was looking for,” he said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in August, revealing his realization occurred when Jenn met his family. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not crazy for having the feelings I do. It’s time to actually jump in … [and] ask the kind of questions that push the relationship.”

After fantasy suites, Jenn chose Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader as her final two suitors.

“She’s confessing her love for Marcus and Devin’s saying that he’s in love with her and I’m sitting there in this middle ground with her, where everything’s great, it’s fun, we have no issues with each other, no drama,” Jonathon recalled. “It’s easy, but that next step isn’t there.”

He added, “You see her relationship with the other two guys and you’re like, ‘OK, now this makes sense,’” he said. “She clearly has so much love for Marcus and that is a part of where her head’s at that really shows us she’s able to get there. On the flip side, you have Devin who’s just able to get there so quick. He got feelings for her faster than everybody.”

Jenn ultimately sent Marcus, 31, home when he failed to say that he was in love. She proposed to Devin, 28, but claimed that he called off their engagement via text weeks later.