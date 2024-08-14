Bachelorette castoff Sam McKinney is speaking out about his “tough” elimination from the show.

Sam, 27, shared a video via Instagram on Monday, August 12, after saying goodbye to Jenn Tran on this week’s episode of the ABC series. While it’s been a rocky journey, Sam told followers that he was “thankful” for his time on The Bachelorette overall.

“Jenn’s fearlessness in all aspects of this process showed me that it was possible for me to open myself back up after my past,” Sam captioned his video. “Her ability to feel and respond to all of my emotions in every situation was something that I’ve never had. It’s something that gives me hope for the future.”

He continued: “I’m not perfect. And I don’t claim to be. But I do know where my heart is and the love I have inside of me. And I’m looking forward to the day I get to share that with someone.”

Sam received Jenn’s first impression rose during The Bachelorette season 21 premiere on July 8, with the pair quickly developing a passionate connection. He seemed like a frontrunner in the competition for her heart before getting swept up in the drama of the show. He was eliminated on Monday after a group date where he struggled to answer questions about Jenn outside of their physical bond.

“My time on The Bachelorette is over. I really want to take this time to say thank you,” Sam said during his Instagram video, reiterating what was written in his caption. “I want to start at the top with Jenn for showing me that I was capable of loving again. After my past that’s something that I’m extremely grateful for.”

During their one-on-one date earlier in the season, Sam revealed to Jenn that his former fiancée had cheated on him during their engagement.

“I wish I was able to truly show how I felt in that moment right there, but that love that I carry is visceral, it’s instinctive and it’s beyond description,” Sam continued on Monday. “It just didn’t work in that setting and that’s OK.”

He also thanked his castmates and friends that were made throughout the Bachelorette journey before ending with a message of gratitude to the fans and his family.

Sam became a controversial contestant as Jenn’s season progressed, even claiming that he got a bad edit on the show — a tale as old as time — with his family criticizing the series on social media. Jenn, for her part, weighed in on the accusations that Sam was not being portrayed in the right light on TV.

“Listen, nobody can put words in your mouth,” she said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “Love to See It” podcast earlier this month. “As much as a TV edit [can do] … no one can give you a villain edit in some way, which is what people are claiming.”

She added: “You have to own your words because no one’s putting words in your mouth. You are the person that’s saying those things. What I will say is that, sometimes you just gotta take responsibility for the things that are coming out of your mouth.”

The Bachelorette continues with the final four contestants headed to hometowns on ABC Monday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET.