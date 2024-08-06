Jenna Ortega broke her silence on former costar Percy Hynes White‘s absence from season 2 of Wednesday following a sexual assault scandal.

Ortega, 21, was asked about how the show adapted to White’s exit during an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on Tuesday, August 6. The actress called it “a weird redirect,” adding, “But we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.”

According to Ortega, her character Wednesday’s world will “feel slightly askew” regardless when the hit Netflix series returns.

White’s absence from the cast came after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

“Hey everyone. There’s something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats,” he claimed via Instagram in June 2023. “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message. The rumors are false.”

White, 22, who played Wednesday’s love interest Xavier, went on to slam the #CancelPercy trend that was started by fans on social media. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust towards victims,” he concluded. “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends, and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Before the drama, White filmed the upcoming Winter Spring Summer or Fall film with Ortega. He also accompanied her to the 2023 Golden Globes where she posed for photos solo.

White addressed his departure from season 2 of Wednesday earlier this year, writing via Instagram, “I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season 2 🙂 Much love.”

Netflix has never publicly addressed the allegations against White.

Ortega, meanwhile, has been focused on making season two as strong as possible, adding, “There’s definitely the pressure of, ‘Oh, I have to get this right.’”

When Wednesday premiered in November 2022, fans were reintroduced to a new version of Wednesday Addams (Ortega), who was previously explored in the Addams Family and Addams Family Values films from the ’90s; the ghoulish brood was first introduced via Edward Gorey’s illustrations and 1960s sitcom. The first season followed the titular character’s attempts to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree at the hands of a mysterious monster.

The series was renewed for season 2 after scoring two Golden Globe nominations, and Netflix confirmed in May that most of the cast was returning. Notably, White and Naomi J. Ogawa don’t appear to be returning after previously being series regulars. Jamie McShane, who was a series regular in the first season, was moved to guest star status. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo were promoted to series regulars.

For season two, Wednesday also added series regulars Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor. As for guest stars, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. (Lloyd played Uncle Fester in Addams Family and Addams Family Values.)

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.