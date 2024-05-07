Production on season 2 of Wednesday has officially started — and there are plenty of cast shakeups.

Netflix posted a photo on social media of the season 2 cast on Tuesday, May 7, which featured many familiar faces and some newcomers. The streamer also released a list of returning and guest cast members — which was missing certain names.

Notably, Percy Hynes White and Naomi J. Ogawa don’t appear to be returning after previously being series regulars. Jamie McShane, who was a series regular in the first season, has been moved to guest star status. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo were promoted to series regulars.

Wednesday has also added series regulars Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor. As for guest stars, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. (Lloyd played Uncle Fester in Addams Family and Addams Family Values, which were released in the ’90s.)

The hit series premiered in November 2022 and reintroduced fans to a new version of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The first season followed the titular character’s attempts to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree at the hands of a mysterious monster.

Wednesday was renewed for season 2 after scoring two Golden Globe nominations — including a best actress nod for Ortega. The show also received multiple Emmy nominations, one of which was Outstanding Comedy Series. Filming commenced in Ireland after the first season was filmed primarily in Romania.

After Wednesday’s global success, multiple women accused White, who plays Xavier, of sexual assault.

“Hey everyone. There’s something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats,” he claimed via Instagram in June 2023. “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message. The rumors are false.”

White, 22, went on to slam the #CancelPercy trend that was started by fans on social media. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust towards victims,” he concluded. “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends, and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Netflix has never publicly addressed the allegations against White. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.