Netflix has possible plans to create a Wednesday spinoff around Uncle Fester — but Us has some other ideas about where the story could go.

The series, which premiered in November 2022, is based on the character Wednesday Addams, who was originally introduced in The Addams Family cartoons. The concept later was adapted into a TV series, several feature films and a live musical adaption.

Wednesday reintroduced fans to a new version of the fictional character, played by Jenna Ortega, as she attempted to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a murderous monster on the loose. The show also offered a glimpse at Wednesday’s family members including mother Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and father Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán).

But apparently it was Wednesday’s Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) who caught the eye of executives at the streaming service and at production company Amazon MGM Studios. Reports surfaced in December 2023 about a potential spinoff series being considered, which would revolve around the eccentric character.

Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar previously hinted at conversations with Netflix about expanding the Wednesday universe.

“When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show,” Gough told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “Certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzmán. It’s certainly something we’ve discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

Not every fan, however, had an Uncle Fester spinoff at the top of their wishlist when there are so many other stories worth the investment.

Keep scrolling for some spinoff ideas compiled by Us:

Morticia and Gomez’s Prequel Era

Viewers got a glimpse at the early days of Morticia and Gomez’s love story during the first season of Wednesday. Gwen Jones played a teenage Morticia opposite Lucius Hoyos‘ young Gomez — and the resemblance was uncanny. In addition to the strong casting, Wednesday featured flashbacks showing how Gomez got arrested when he took the fall for Garrett Gates’ death (Lewis Hayes) following a duel for Morticia.

Those scenes proved that there was an opportunity to go back in time to show Morticia and Gomez’s love story on screen. Fans could even get the chance to see the origin stories of more members of the Addams Family.

An Addams Family Reunion

Speaking of the Addams Family, the characters at the center of the series originally became a household name due to the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.

Wednesday mentioned the names of other iconic family members — and had Thing (Victor Dorobantu) by her side throughout season 1 — but that doesn’t compete with a show focused exclusively around the kooky group. Some potential characters who have yet to make an appearance include Gomez’s Cousin Itt, Grandmama, their pets and possibly Wednesday and Pugsley’s (Isaac Ordonez) infant brother, Pubert.

The family’s butler Lurch (George Burcea), Uncle Fester, Pugsley and Thing could also have a larger role to play on the potential spinoff.

Keeping Up With Laurel

As soon as Christina Ricci — who played Wednesday in the ’90s films — was cast on the Netflix series, the theories about who she would be playing took off. She turned out to be the antagonist of the first season after manipulating Tyler (Hunter Doohan) into becoming her Hyde and ordering him to kill people as a way to bring Joseph Crackstone (William Houston) back to life.

Wednesday seemingly killed Laurel Gates but that doesn’t mean Ricci couldn’t somehow return to our screens. The possibilities include a show focused on how Laurel Gates infiltrated Nevermore as Marilyn Thornhil.

An Interview With a Hyde

Season 1 introduced a mysterious monster that was killing people in the nearby town. It took eight episodes for Wednesday to figure out that her boyfriend — and now ex — Tyler was responsible after he figured out how to turn into a Hyde. Putting a familiar face to the name made viewers more invested but there wasn’t much time to show Tyler’s point of view.

A limited series that tracked the months before Wednesday arrived at Jericho could offer some much-needed perspective. Especially since Tyler seemingly returns in the second season.