Jennifer Aniston and Kyle Richards were all smiles as they posed together backstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.
In the pics posted via Instagram, the two women placed their arms around each other as Aniston, 55, held an umbrella over them.
“These photos are blurry but still my favorite from the night ❤️ @jenniferaniston,” Richards, 55, captioned her post on Monday, February 19.
The awards ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 18, honoring the best of movies, TV, music and pop culture.
At the event, the Morning Show actress rocked a strapless black dress with an asymmetrical hemline, pairing the look with black ankle-strap heels. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned in an emerald green ruched Rêtrofete minidress featuring a floor-length side train.
While Aniston opted not to walk the red carpet at the awards show, Richards showed up with her RHOBH cast members, including Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.
During the show, Aniston won for Drama TV Star of the Year for her role in The Morning Show while Richards was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year, which was awarded to Khloé Kardashian. (Aniston was also nominated for Female TV Star of the Year, which went to Selena Gomez for her role in Only Murders in the Building.)
Aniston also presented pal Adam Sandler with the People’s Icon Award at the ceremony.
“Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life,” Aniston said. “I’m proud to honor him tonight and I’d happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world, all right? Come on, it’s the Sandman!”
When Sandler, 57, hit the stage, he gave thanks to Aniston — and checked in on her.
“First of all, Aniston, I love you so much, and I know you don’t love doing stuff like this. You’re OK?” he asked, while she replied, “I just get nervous!”
Deal of the DayLeggings You Can Wear to the Office? For 24% Off? We’re In View Deal
The coveted People’s Icon award has been handed out since 2018, with Melissa McCarthy receiving the inaugural honor. Since then, winners have included A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Ryan Reynolds — and Aniston herself.
In November 2019, Sandler presented Aniston with her award, introducing his pal and Murder Mystery costar as “an incredible, caring role model with the biggest heart,” adding, “She’s exactly the way you think she is, everybody.”