‘Jeopardy!’ Seemingly Predicts Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Reunion

Coincidence? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion may have come as a surprise to some, but apparently, someone at Jeopardy! was in the know before the news made headlines.

The first answer during the Friday, May 14, episode of the game show featured the singer, 51, and the actor, 48. “As a couple, they were known as ‘Bennifer,’” the prompt read.

The Double Jeopardy round later included a whole category about Montana, where the pair spent time earlier this month.

Since Jeopardy! films its episodes in advance, fans were astounded by the mention of their relationship before they sparked reconciliation rumors. “There was a #Bennifer question tonight on Jeopardy, so even they knew it was coming months ago,” one person tweeted on Friday.

Another viewer wrote, “Bennifer was just an answer on #jeopardy and I am FREAKING out HOW DID THE PRODUCERS KNOW THIS WOULD HAPPEN?”

Some speculated that the show “manifested” Lopez and Affleck’s reunion, while others questioned if it was “in the stars all along.”

Despite the shock of the answer’s relevance, many fans were even more bothered by a contestant’s incorrect response. “COME ON!” a Twitter user wrote. “A @Jeopardy contestant just guessed that Bennifer stood for Ben Affleck and Jennifer ANISTON. You’re disqualified! Lol.”

Lopez and Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Us Weekly confirmed on April 30 that they were hanging out after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, which the pair announced on April 15.

The Gigli costars then traveled to Big Sky, Montana, for Mother’s Day weekend. “Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana,” a source told Us, adding that they “looked very happy” during the getaway. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

Affleck and Lopez have “always loved each other,” an insider revealed earlier this week. “People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together.”

Another source told Us that the actress is “really loving Ben’s friendship,” but she “isn’t trying to rush into anything romantic” after her broken engagement from Rodriguez, 45. “[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction. She is focused on her kids and she’s working in Miami.”

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee is “jealous” that Lopez and Affleck have reconnected, according to an insider, but Rodriguez is “still holding out hope” that he and the Maid in Manhattan star “can reconcile.”